Spring Budget 2024 preview: what might we expect?

The stakes appear higher than usual for this year’s Spring Budget.

Jeremy Hunt will outline the government’s tax and spending plans to the House of Commons on 6 March, in what could be a last-gasp bid to woo voters before a general election. This has fuelled the prospect, and perhaps hope, of crowd-pleasing tax giveaways.

The chancellor has been vocal about his desire to deliver tax cuts, but headroom seems limited. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently warned Hunt against looser fiscal policy, implying the focus should be on economic growth rather than political ambitions.

Others have echoed the IMF’s concerns. Bloomberg economists fear lower taxes could reignite inflation and subsequently reverse falling mortgage rates, which could inflame rather than alleviate the strain on household finances.

Hunt has conceded the government’s purse strings are tighter than he would like. However, he struck a similarly guarded tone in the lead-up to last year’s final fiscal event, the Autumn Statement, yet cut taxes for workers and businesses.

Confirmation that the UK fell into technical recession last year may prove a further obstacle, but the chancellor remained positive, saying: “We expected growth to be weaker while tackling high inflation.”

Regardless, the rumour mill for this year’s Spring Budget is slowly cranking up, so here are five things reportedly on the table.

1) Inheritance tax shake-up

Potential reforms to inheritance tax (IHT) surfaced a few days before last year’s Autumn Statement. The most extreme suggestion was to abolish the tax, while a cut to the top rate from 40% to either 30% or 20%, and raising the tax-free thresholds were also rumoured.

While changes to IHT failed to materialise, many at the time thought the chancellor might keep the shake-up in his back pocket to form the centrepiece of this year’s Spring Budget.

Government sentiment on IHT leaves little to the imagination. Last month Hunt described it as “pernicious” and the Telegraph reported last summer that more than 50 Conservative MPs urged the chancellor to kibosh IHT.

Interestingly, though only one in 20 estates pay IHT, it’s a deeply unpopular tax, so any positive reform may find favour with voters.

Annual IHT payments are on a sharp upwards trajectory with frozen tax-free thresholds catching more families in its net. The latest HMRC data revealed receipts between April and December 2023 hit £5.7 billion - a £0.4 billion uptick on the same period the year before.

So, what changes could we see to IHT?

Scrapping the tax seems more aspirational than realistic. But cuts to the headline rate and simplifying the tax-free thresholds are possible.

The nil rate band (NRB), the value of your estate that you can pass on tax-free, has been frozen at £325,000 since 2009. Meanwhile, the residence nil rate band (RNRB), which can give homeowners an extra £175,000 each, is arguably both unfair and needlessly complicated.

To qualify, the home must be passed to children or grandchildren, penalising those who choose not to have kids, while the RNRB reduces by £1 for every £2 an estate exceeds £2 million.

Scrapping the RNRB and boosting the NRB to £500,000 would make things simpler and fairer. This would allow all married couples and civil partnerships, including those who are childfree and/or rent, to pass on £1 million tax-free.

2) Great British ISA

The government tinkered with individual savings account (ISA) rules last year, but the changes (which come in force from April) were modest rather than radical. And the latter is what savers and investors need.

The ISA landscape has become increasingly complex in recent years, with six types now in operation. As ii’s head of pensions and savings Alice Guy notes: “The more investment wrappers placed in front of potential savers, the fewer of them will actually benefit from saving and investing for their future.”

A policy that wasn’t included in the Autumn Statement but is still on the table is a Great British ISA. The policy aims to give savers an extra £5,000 allowance to invest in UK-listed shares - boosting the annual limit to £25,000 - in a bid to back British businesses.

However, the government is split on the idea, according to the Telegraph; Hunt is in favour, describing a Great British ISA as “very attractive”, while Rishi Sunak needs convincing.

As only 15% of investors max out their £20,000 ISA allowance every year, this is not a policy that would benefit the masses.

That said, some extra allowance to keep wealth from the taxman wouldn’t do savers any harm, and you could argue an uptick is long overdue given the ISA limit hasn’t changed since 2017.

It would, of course, be simpler to boost the annual limit to £25,000 and allow investors to place the money wherever they like. Not least because those wealthy enough to fund the extra allowance may water-down UK exposure in other parts of their portfolios to avoid too much home bias.