Nine tips to get an A* in IHT planning

Today is a nervy one for students up and down the country, as roughly 800,000 sixth-formers will find out their A-level results.

For proud parents and grandparents of this cohort, studying for exams may seem a distant memory. But there are times throughout adult life where it pays to knuckle down and do your homework. One such area is in finding ways to shield your wealth from the dreaded inheritance tax (IHT); which at a flat rate of 40% can take a painful chunk out of your hard-earned legacy.

Due to a combination of rising property prices and frozen tax-free thresholds, more and more estates are getting caught in IHT’s net. Payments hit a record £7.1 billion in 2022-23 and are set to rise even higher this year.

If you have an IHT problem, you may wonder whether the steps you have taken so far have made the grade. Either way, now might be a good time to do some revision. Here are nine tips to put you on track to achieve an A*.

1) Get started

Much like studying for A-levels, IHT planning is not something you can cram at the last minute and expect to get top marks. The earlier you can start the better, as this approach gives you more time to get your affairs in order. In some cases – as I explain below – you might have to live for several years before the steps you take become effective.

This doesn’t mean you have to act immediately. But starting early will provide a yardstick of the potential impact of IHT both right now and down the line.

2) Make a will…or update a current one

Whether you have a potential IHT liability or not, it’s vital that you have a valid will in place. This enables you to distribute your assets in line with your wishes when you die. It also allows you to name those people (called executors) who you entrust to carry out your wishes.

As things can change over time, it’s important to revisit your will periodically to make sure it’s still up to date. In some cases, it might be best to make a new one.

When writing a will, it’s typically best to get advice from a solicitor. That’s because if it turns out to be invalid, your wishes may not be granted. You estate could be bound by the rules of intestacy, which are extremely rigid. This might cause friction among your heirs, especially if your family situation is complicated.

3) Work out your potential bill

Before you take steps to avoid IHT, it’s important to find out how much tax your estate is likely to pay. Everyone gets a tax-free allowance of £325,000, called the nil rate band, and if you own your home, you can get an additional £175,000 (though if your total estate is worth more than £2 million, you might see this allowance reduced or even lost).

Anything above these thresholds is typically taxed at 40%.

But IHT is often more complicated. Some assets, such as a business or a farm, might be IHT exempt, while if you’re a widow or widower and you have remarried, you might get an extra nil rate band.

4) Swot up on gifting rules

Other than spending your money, gifting is one of the simplest ways to save on IHT.

With some gifts, the money moves outside of your estate immediately. Let’s explore those first.

You can give away £3,000 a year (and also carry forward last year’s allowance if unused), either to one person or split it between several.

You can also make as many small gifts of £250 as you like (provided you haven’t used another allowance on the same individual); parents and grandparents can gift £5,000 or £2,500, respectively, for weddings; and you can give away any surplus income you have, as long it doesn’t affect your standard of living. Anything you donate to charity is also IHT exempt.

Almost every other gift is classed as “potentially exempt”, which means there will be no IHT if you survive seven years. If the value of the gift exceeds the nil rate band, a taper applies to the proportion above. This reduces the amount of IHT payable from year three onwards.

5) Consider assets exempt from IHT

You don’t always have to give money away to reduce your future tax bill - some parts of your investment portfolio might already be IHT exempt.

For example, anything you hold in pensions, such as SIPPs, typically escapes IHT. So, if you have some spare cash, it might be worth topping your pension up. The one caveat is that if you die after the age of 75, whoever inherits the pot might have to pay income tax on any withdrawals.

Shares listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) can also offer relief from IHT (under business relief) provided they have been held for two years and you invest in qualifying companies. However, the AIM comprises fledging businesses so expect plenty of volatility. You could end up with less than what you originally invested.