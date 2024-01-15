Which ISA should I choose for my financial goals?

When individual savings accounts (ISAs) were launched in 1999, there were two types to choose from: Cash and Stocks & Shares.

Since then, the number has swollen to six, with Junior, Lifetime, Innovative Finance, and Help to Buy (this is no longer open to new subscribers) versions all added to the landscape.

For experienced ISA investors, choosing the right type should be reasonably straightforward. But if you’re new to saving and investing, the process might pose a headache.

So, what plays a part in helping you decide which ISA(s) is right for you? Here are six questions to give you some steer.

1) First, why an ISA rather than other investment products?

Put simply, it’s to do with tax.

You can plough up to £20,000 into ISAs every year, and any growth and interest (including dividends) are sheltered from HMRC; other than fees and charges, you get to keep the lot.

On savings and investments held outside tax wrappers, the taxman could grab up to 20% on gains, 39.35% on dividends, and 45% of your interest.

What’s more, with most ISAs you can get your hands on the money whenever you like, without penalty. However, some types do charge for early withdrawals so it’s important to understand these before investing.

You’re also not restricted to one type of ISA during the tax year. You could take out one of each, provided you stay within the prescribed annual limits.

And from 6 April, you can choose several of the same type after Jeremy Hunt relaxed the rules at last year’s Autumn Statement.

2) What’s my attitude to investment risk?

Attitude to risk is very much a personal thing. Some of us are natural risk takers, whereas others are more cautious. Most of us are somewhere in the middle.

A simple way to help you decide is to nail down your investment time horizon. Traditional investing wisdom suggests the more time you have, the more risk you can take.

For example, if you need the money in the next two to three years, keeping your money in a Cash ISA, which provides security as opposed to the prospect of high returns, might be your best option.

Stock markets can be volatile over shorter periods, and even well-diversified funds can lose money if share prices tank. The downside with Cash ISAs is that unless the interest you receive outstrips inflation, the value of your pot will erode in “real terms”.

However, if your goal is more than five years away, a Stocks and Shares ISA might be more suitable, as you have a better chance to grow your wealth. You need to be happy with the value of your ISA moving up and down, and you might get back less than what you put in. But over longer periods you should have ample time to ride out the market highs and lows.

If you opt for a Stocks and Shares ISA, the next step is to consider what to invest in. If you’re a fledgling investor, it can be sensible to keep things simple. Make sure you diversify between different assets and sectors around the globe to spread your investment risk, which you can achieve within a single fund.

The Innovative Finance ISA, which is a tax wrapper for peer-to-peer loans, is also higher up the risk scale. In short, you lend money to individuals and businesses who agree to return your initial investment, plus potentially high rates of interest. The drawback is that borrowers might not repay your capital.

3) Do I plan to use the money to buy my first home?

If your aim is to buy your first home or use the money for your retirement, then a Lifetime ISA (LISA) is worth considering. You can pay up £4,000 into a LISA each year (which counts toward your overall £20,000 allowance) and receive a 25% bonus – up to a maximum of £1,000.

However, there are some strict rules you need to satisfy.

You must be under age 40 to open a LISA, the maximum property value is £450,000, and you can only make contributions until age 50. If you don’t use the money to buy your first home, it’s locked up until age 60 – unless you’re happy to pay a 25% penalty on the full value.