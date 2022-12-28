State pension changes: nine key pension trends to expect in 2023

Alice Guy explains what state and private pension changes and trends to expect next year.

As we look forward to the new year, it’s time for Santa to take a well-earned rest and the reindeers to roam free once more.

For pension savers, the post-Christmas lull can be a great opportunity to put your feet up and do some financial planning for the year ahead.

Here, we review what state pension and private pension changes to expect in 2023, and how they might affect your retirement plans.

1) State pension triple lock

In April 2023, the state pension is due to rise in line with inflation by 10.1%, as the much-debated triple lock is reinstated. This means pensioners will receive an income boost of £963 with the state pension rising to £10,600 per year.

The state pension increase was an expensive splurge in an otherwise austere Autumn Statement and will cost the Treasury an estimated £11 billion per year.

2) State pension age

During 2023, the government is widely expected to accelerate changes to the state pension age: a move that could save the Treasury an estimated £5 billion.

The government's final decision will be based on the pensions review, due to report in May 2023. The last review in 2017 suggested speeding up the changes and increasing the state pension age from 2037 to 2039.

If changes go ahead, today’s 50 to 51-year-olds could have to wait until they turn 68 to get their state pension. But, as ever, the devil is in the detail.

Expected changes will leave many of us with a hole to plug in our pension income if we still plan to retire before the state pension age. We will potentially need a bigger pension pot, as we’ll need to bridge the gap for a few years until the state pension kicks in.

3) The Great British early retirement

Perhaps surprisingly, there’s also been an increasing trend towards early retirement since the Covid pandemic.

This trend, combined with the rising state pension age, means there is a large group of older Britons who are retired, but are not yet receiving the state pension. According to the Office for National Statistics, “in May to July 2022 there were 386,096 more economically inactive adults aged 50 to 64 years than in the pre-coronavirus pandemic period”.

And a recent House of Lords report concluded that most early retirees were unlikely to return to work.

It’s a reminder of the importance of taking charge and planning for our own retirement, especially if we’re planning to retire before state pension age.

4) Cost of contributions crisis

The cost-of-living crisis has made it more difficult for many of us to invest during 2022, and this trend is likely to continue into 2023.

A report by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) revealed that one in five pensioner savers have considering reducing or stopping their pension contributions.

The survey also showed that 45% of pension schemes expect to see more savers reduce pension contributions in the next six months.

If you do need to adjust or pause your pension contributions, it’s important to have a plan to restart your contributions in the future if your circumstances change. Even small contributions can mount up over time, so it’s worth dropping rather than stopping contributions if you can afford to do so.

5) Annuity versus drawdown

One glimmer of hope for pensioners is the long overdue improvement of annuity rates during 2022. Annuity rates rose 40% this year, meaning that they are beginning to look attractive for some pension savers.

But although some annuity rates may look tempting, it’s important to remember that a level annuity won’t rise with inflation and, depending on your contract, you won’t be able to pass on any income to your relatives.

Of course, it’s not an all-or-nothing decision and you can choose a mix of income drawdown and annuity income.

If you are thinking about buying an annuity, then it’s important to get advice from an independent financial adviser. They will be able to take your financial situation and circumstances into account and help you make the right decision.