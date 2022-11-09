Is the UK state pension really the worst in Europe?

Britain’s pensions system has attracted criticism and its very existence, certainly in its current form, is under threat. Alice Guy compares our pensions with those available in Europe.

The state pension is in the headlines again with yet more rumours that the triple lock could be scrapped.

It would make a huge difference for pensioners as keeping the lock - which guarantees the state pension will rise by the highest of inflation, wages and 2.5% - would see the state pension increase to £10,600 in April 2023, while scrapping it would see the pension increase to only £10,156.

With the state pension in the balance, we take a look at how the UK system compares to other countries in Europe. Is the UK state pension, as often claimed, really one of the worst in Europe?

Like Marilyn Monroe in Some Like It Hot, are UK workers getting the fuzzy end of the lollipop?

Apples and pears

Comparing the UK system with those across Europe is like comparing apples and pears.

The UK state pension is a flat-rate pension that’s based on the number of years workers have made National Insurance (NI) contributions. No matter how much NI you’ve paid over the years, you’ll get the same amount, based on the number of years you’ve paid in.

It’s a kind of safety net that is supposed to make sure pensioners stay out of poverty, but not give them a massive income.

Contributions to the UK state pension are hard to measure as they’re based on National Insurance contributions. But NI is really just another type of tax and not all of it is used to pay the state pension.

Since auto-enrolment - where employers are now required to auto-enrol employees into a workplace pension scheme - the idea is that we boost that pension provision by paying into a private workplace pension. It’s essentially up to us to make up the difference and try to invest and save for a comfortable retirement.

In contrast, many countries have a much broader state pension system where the amount you get is based on your contributions. In those countries, state pension contributions are much higher and there’s less reliance on private pensions.

Salary-linked state pensions

Here are a couple of examples of how salary-linked state pensions work.

Germany

The current German state pension is based on contributions and guarantees at least 51% of workers’ average wages, dropping to 48% by 2025. There is no maximum ceiling and what you get depends on contributions.

The state scheme is financed by a payroll tax of 19.6% up to a maximum amount, paid half and half by employer and employee contributions, rising to 20% contributions by 2025. The current state pension age is 65, but it is gradually rising to 67.

Germans can also contribute to additional workplace and private pensions, but many rely on the generous state pension.

France

France’s pension system is also based on career earnings. There are two main types of compulsory pension, and most people don’t bother with private pensions.

The basic state pension pays a maximum of 50% of average earnings (with an upper ceiling on contributions). It's based on the number of years worked and how much was paid in contributions and is financed by social security contributions by employees and employers. Workers need to work for 42 years to get a full state pension and their entitlement is based on their 25 highest earning years. Workers can start claiming pension when they reach 62 although this age is gradually being increased to 67.

In addition, there is a complex range of compulsory occupational pensions where employees and employers have to contribute an extra amount. They work on a points system depending on workers' salary and profession.

Flat-rate pensions

But there are a few countries including Denmark, the Netherlands and Ireland that also have a flat-rate state pension like the UK. Here is how it works in the Netherlands.

Netherlands

The Dutch state pension system is based on three levels of pension: a basic flat rate, a collective workplace pension and a private pension.

The basic state pension provides a basic level of income of £162 per week for members of a couple and £237 for single people.

The second source of Dutch pension benefits are compulsory collective pension schemes connected to an industry or company and managed by pension funds or insurance companies.

Companies pay monthly contributions into the pension funds on behalf of their employees. The capital is invested, and the returns pay for the benefits of current and future retirees. Employees can choose what kind of scheme they prefer to have within their pension fund.