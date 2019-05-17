Is this stock coming to the boil?

Strix (LSE:KETL) only floated in 2017, but it traces its history back to 1951 when Eric Taylor founded a company called Castletown Thermostats. Taylor had invented thermostats used to control heated flying suits worn by bomber crews in the second world war.

Strix's flying suit days are over. The business has evolved into the dominant supplier of a small but critical component found in an everyday item: the electric kettle - hence the stock market ticker code: KETL.

The company's main products are thermostatic controls that disconnect the power once a kettle has boiled. In "regulated markets" like Western Europe, the USA, and Japan, where safety requirements are stringent and it is easy to prevent rivals from cloning Strix's products, Strix supplies 61% of the market.

In China, which Strix describes as "improving" in terms of regulation, it supplies 46% of the market. In unregulated markets it supplies 20%. With 38% of the global market, Strix is a formidable competitor. In the year to December 2018 it sold 218,000 products a day on average.

Flotation that proves the rule

Flotations are known to make poor investments, but that is because they are often immature businesses around which it is easy to spin an exciting but hopeful growth story. Strix may be the opposite: A seasoned business that has already done so much growing it may have limited options to grow further.

Strix does not not think so. The global market for kettle controls grew 4% in 2018 led by the USA where electric kettles are not so popular. Only 13% of households in North America own kettles but the continent is developing a taste for tea and Strix says the market is growing between 14% and 15%. In the tea-loving United Kingdom, there are more kettles than households so this trend may have some way to go, as might 10% growth rates in less regulated markets.

Due to its size, though, Strix is unlikely to grow faster than the market as a whole unless it finds a way to broaden it. That was the story in 2018, when, at constant currency, Strix's grew revenue 4.5%, pretty much the market rate.

Two-pronged attack

The company has two solutions to the growth challenge. It has developed low-cost versions of its products to grow market share in unregulated markets and fight off competition in China where it lost business to a rival last year. It is also using its technology in similar products, reducing its dependence on kettles from just under 90% of revenue to about 75% in three to five years time.

The most significant newer product is Aqua Optima, a water filter brand spun-off from a project to develop a filter kettle in 2005. It has grown to be number two in the UK with a 25% share in terms of volume. Aqua Optima plans to launch in China in 2019. A small acquisition in terms of outlay (about £1m), brings Strix capabilities to filter lead from water, a requirement in some parts of the USA, and microbes, which is important in China.

The Chinese use kettle-like appliances for steaming and boiling food, like noodles, too, so Strix has developed controls for these products.

Sheriff Strix

Strix may have got the idea to enter the multi-cooker market after finding clones of its controls in products supplied by a rival. A legal challenge stopped the rival from manufacturing copies, and it won the business for itself.

This is an essential part of Strix's response to another challenge: Enforcing patents, and protecting designs even after patents expire, through the courts and by testing rival components and referring unsafe kettles and patent and copyright infringers to the authorities.

So central is intellectual property to its strategy it reports the outcomes of these battles through the stock market. This may be advantageous in another respect. The more visible Strix's defence of its intellectual property, the less likely rivals are to copy it.

The same might be said of Strix's business model. Companies rarely give away so much information about their position in the market, and how they plan to maintain it, unless they are dominant. Then the game changes from stealth to deterrence. Nobody wants to go up against an impregnable competitor.

Debt conundrum

By my calculation, Strix's financial obligations, net debt plus capitalised lease payments, exceed the value of the capital in the business, analogous to a homeowner's mortgage exceeding the value of the property. In the case of Strix, though, this statistic may not be telling us much.

The debt element was created by the company's former owners who extracted money from the business, rather than past failure. And the capital element does not account for Strix's considerable intangible assets, the patents, expertise, and close working relationships with major kettle manufacturers and brands. These are impossible to value accurately, but if we were to include them somehow in Strix's balance sheet, the company would look a lot less indebted.

It is these intangible assets that enable Strix to be so prodigiously profitable (return on tangible assets is close to 100%) and Strix earns over 90% of that return in cash each year. Though the company's public track record is short, the prospectus published when it floated claimed adjusted EBITDA, a profit measure, had not fallen below £30m since 2007. In 2018, it earned just over £36m, so it has been a reliable earner. Unusually, while the risk section of Strix’s annual report does include external factors that could reduce profitability (silver and gold prices, competitors, forex, changes to tax regimes and Brexit (low risk)), the general state of the economy is not one of them.

Strix's earnings are probably dependable, which means it can afford the debt. It could pay its 2018 interest bill out of operating profit 16 times over.

The affordability judgment is important because Strix's debt is unlikely to come down much in the near future despite prodigious cash flows and a big reduction in net debt in 2018. The company is about to move its main factory in China to a new purpose built facility nearby at a cost of £20m. In the annual report, finance director, Raudres Wong says the speed of debt reduction "may reduce" because of the funding requirement. It will. According to SharePad, which provides forecast data, analysts reckon net debt will be marginally higher in 2019 and 2020 than it is today: