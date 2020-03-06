The stock that makes my top three

Revenue increased 6%, even though RM Education continued to wind down often relatively unprofitable contracts. This has been RM’s millstone, preventing the company from reporting revenue growth. It’s more like a small pebble now, and it expects to have materially concluded all legacy contracts this year.

The division once relied on selling hardware, indeed hardware sales drove revenue growth in 2019, but 65% of revenue now comes from IT services and software platforms for school management. In both categories the company claims retention rates of 90% or more. During 2019, it signed an agreement with the UK’s largest multi-academy trust to supply outsourced services to all its schools.

So, RM is complicated. What’s good is very good, what’s bad is disturbing. I hate scoring companies like this

Does RM make good money?

In 2019, RM earned a return on capital of nearly 50%. Even though the pension fund is leaching cash, shorn of the unprofitable contracts it has been shouldering for a decade RM appears to be a high-quality business.

Score: 2

What could prevent it from growing profitably?

RM is constrained by its financial obligations, dependent to quite a high degree on UK government funding for schools, and exposed to technological disruption. Of these, it’s the financial obligations that bother me most. They bother me a lot.

Score: 0

How will it overcome these challenges?

Strategically, the company is focusing its resources on generating repeating revenue from its software platforms, which achieve retention rates of above 90%, and managed IT services contracts, which, achieve retention rates of about 90%.

It is seeking international growth, which increased 18% in 2019 to 14% of total revenue. The company says TTS’ range of robots for use in primary-age coding classes drove an increase in international sales at RM resources.

The acquisition of SoNet shows the company is responding to technological change in its markets. Generally, it is developing and acquiring IP that should strengthen its competitive position. It codes its own software platforms and about 40% of TTS revenue is from own-branded products.

It is also improving efficiency, for example at RM Resources, where it is combining warehouses, and by doing more software development, customer service, and administration at its Indian subsidiary.

Score: 2

Will we all benefit?

RM’s remuneration report is 16 pages long and I can find little sign of pay restraint. In 2019 chief executive David Brooks received £553,000, which was low by the standard of recent years because he received a diminished bonus and no share options vested in the year.

Brooks, though, is a lifer, and perhaps an example of the opportunities available to staff. He joined as a graduate trainee and worked his way up to chief executive by 2013. RM is promising to tell us more about its culture in next year’s annual report when it will provide more detail about ‘5 to Drive’, a recently launched programme to get everybody working together. The company lists the loss of employees as a key risk and says it monitors employee engagement and operates talent management programmes. Both RM, and David Brooks, are rated highly by large numbers of employees on Glassdoor, the recruitment site.

The annual report is informative and comprehensive.

Score: 2

Are the shares cheap?

An enterprise multiple of 12 times adjusted profit is modest, to say the least.

Score: 2

With a score of 8, RM is ranked 3rd out of the 30 shares I follow most closely.

It’s a verdict that troubles me a bit because the company’s borrowings and pension obligations are so high, but the shares probably are a good long-term investment.

Richard owns shares in RM.

Contact Richard Beddard by email: richard@beddard.net or on Twitter: @RichardBeddard.

Richard Beddard is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

