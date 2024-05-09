Is this stock market theme a big opportunity or a bubble?
Ailsa Craig, manager of International Biotechnology Trust, discusses weight-loss drugs, themes she’s favouring in biotech, and why she’s optimistic the sector will bounce back from its worst-ever bear market.
9th May 2024 08:55
A new generation of weight-loss drugs have proved appetising to investors, with the two companies currently dominating the market enjoying strong share price gains over the past few years. Other firms are also poised to join the trend, which is expected to expand significantly by 2030.
However, does the hype risk creating an obesity-drug bubble? Joining Kyle to answer that question and discuss the outlook for the theme is Ailsa Craig, manager of International Biotechnology Ord (LSE:IBT) Trust. Ailsa also names themes she’s favouring in biotech and explains why she’s optimistic the sector will bounce back from its worst-ever bear market.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
