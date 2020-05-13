Stocks mixed on ‘buy houses, not holidays’ message

Source: TradingView. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

TUI has responded to the crisis by permanently reducing overheads by 30%, with an impact on potentially 8,000 roles that will either not be recruited or reduced. It has sufficient funds to cover the coming months, with cash and available facilities of €2.1 billion (£1.85 billion).

The company said:

“The tourism industry has weathered a number of macroeconomic shocks throughout the most recent decades, however the Covid-19 pandemic is unquestionably the greatest crisis the industry and TUI has ever faced.”

Today's underlying loss of €813 million was down €512 million, due to travel disruption in March and Covid-19 related costs, most notably ineffective oil price hedges.

It had earlier enjoyed an “exceptional” start to its summer 2020 programme, with January the best ever bookings month in the company’s history.

TUI said: “We consider ourselves very well positioned to benefit from a recovery post the Covid-19 crisis. Our vertically integrated model enables a fully coordinated restart of the value chain.”

Investors also had little appetite for Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) shares after the luxury car brand recorded first-quarter losses of £119 million following a 60% slide in revenues. The company fuelled speculation that it may need further support from shareholders after saying that it “continues to review all future funding and refinancing options to increase liquidity”.

Shares fell another 14% to 32.5p, compared with 1,900p just over 18 months ago at its IPO. Net debt spiralled to £956.1 million, but this was before Formula One motor racing financier Lawrence Stroll took a 25% stake in the company as part of a £536 million capital raising.

The new executive chairman said his immediate priority was to rebalance supply and demand by reducing dealer inventories. The company's St Athan facility in South Wales also reopened last week, which should mean the company is on track for deliveries of its new DBX sport utility vehicle this summer.

An Aston Martin F1 team will launch next year, which Stroll hopes will give the brand a significant global marketing platform.

He added:

“Having been in the business for a few weeks now I am even more enthusiastic and confident in the multi-year plan that we have set out to bring new and exciting products to market to drive demand and build the Aston Martin brand.”

