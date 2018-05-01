Stockwatch: An AIM share to accumulate

In my end-April macro review I noted a latest Red Flag report from Begbies Traynor, the AIM-listed corporate recovery specialists, warning of "large increases in financial distress in Q1 2018" - especially in professional services, up 46%.

I said to be aware of this regarding various recruitment stocks I've covered, but take your cue from specific updates. Thus, it's interesting to see an encouraging - if carefully worded - set of prelims from Harvey Nash, an AIM-listed global technology recruitment and outsourcing group, for its latest year to end-January.

At 102p, the stock trades on a modest 8.9 times, latest core earnings per share (EPS), falling to 7.4 for the current year's forecast, yielding 4.4% prospectively. So, if the narrative is improving, upside is likely, with scope also to lock in a useful yield.

Fundamental re-rating or late-cycle boost to results?

Some 80% of gross profit derives from serving technology/digital markets thus an aspect of cyclicality regarding firms' budgets to spend on tech.

Yet Harvey Nash claims 4 out of 10 firms are raising investment in digital, with skills' shortages also driving up demand. Structural change - i.e. more automation and robotics - could mitigate adverse change in the wider economy, and this group's one-stop shop approach to tech-recruitment across clients' needs is claimed supportive through the business cycle.

Underlying figures re-rate group performance from a quite flat trend in recent years, also a volatile-sideways stock chart.

On 19 April, Numis Securities, an independent broker, had projected £10.6 million normalised pre-tax profit and there's been a slight beat, to £10.8 million on revenue up 13.4% to £889 million.

Figures have benefited from acquiring a Swedish leadership consultancy and a UK IT solutions/recruitment firm, last July/September.

Harvey Nash's chief executive proclaims "a transformational year" with "buoyant demand for technology skills, and a combination of organic and acquisitive growth - together with a renewed strategy and transformed cost base.

Analysts at Numis entertain £13.4 million profit in the current financial year i.e. about 20% earnings growth.

Sceptics might say this is what you'd expect a long economic upturn since 2009 and Harvey Nash has belatedly got its act together; yet that could be harsh.

Versus Begbies' remoaning about the UK economy, Harvey Nash's boss is "particularly delighted by the outstanding performance of the UK business against a backdrop of uncertainty and an overall decline in demand reported by many others in our sector."

The group has seen higher demand in UK regions and strong growth linked to financial services in London.

"We are encouraged by the strong trading momentum in the second half-year which has continued into the current financial year and are confident of significant progress in the year ahead."

Seemingly careful wording - "significant" - allows scope to tweak expectations, mind.

Inflection point for underlying progress and the stock

I've drawn attention to Harvey Nash as long ago as September 2009 at 36p, when its markets were improving but smaller recruiters' shares were under a cloud of wary sentiment, also as a medium-term play on wider UK recovery.

But after a useful re-rating the chart has been volatile-sideways between roughly 55p and 125p, with a trough from late 2016 to early 2017.

The first half of last year then saw a rise from 60p to 102p as if the market was anticipating more definite improvement, albeit a drop to 75p last November/December. Now these results add grist, hence the rise to 102p with a 105p offer price hinting at break-out.

Admittedly, these results are mixed, though the bad bits link to "transformation": a 37% drop in headline pre-tax profit due to office closures, net cash flow down from £15.1 million to £0.5 million due to higher working capital as trading increased, also £4.5 million costs of transformation and £8.0 million spent on acquisitions.

Underlining confidence, the total dividend still rises 5% to 4.3p - i.e. covered 4.3 times by "core" EPS, and putting aside temporary factors impacting cash flow, see from the table how the cash flow profile has been historically stronger than earnings, with modest capital spending needs as a "people business".

The dividend therefore looks pretty secure to withstand bumps in the UK economy, supporting the stock's risk/reward profile.