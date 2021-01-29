Stockwatch: Apple vs Microsoft – the clash of the titans

Apple similarly disproves ‘elephants don’t gallop’

This was the late Jim Slater’s quip in his growth stock classic The Zulu Principle some 30 years ago, to argue in favour of specialising in small caps.

Yet Apple’s quarterly revenue has sprinted 8% ahead of expectations, and EPS was an 18% beat. A 30% operating margin is up from 27.8%, like-for-like.

Part of this success is the iPhone’s ongoing appeal, where a few years ago there were fears Apple would become a victim of its success – the proverbial ‘one-product company’.

The stock has also benefited from a major expansion of its multiple, from 12.5x seven years ago when it started a major refreshment cycle for its products.

Management has teased a loyal customer base with more expensive models – the latest figures benefiting from the iPhone 12 launch – while attracting new ones with lower-priced models.

Thus, iPhone revenues beat expectations by 9% to constitute 59% of total. Mind, sales by way of unit numbers actually peaked in 2015, but since then the average iPhone price has risen from $809 to $873. Possibly that is another reason for edginess in Apple stock.

Wearables, home and accessories were a 10% beat and iPad 11%. Mac computers provided the only expectations/reality check, with a 2% miss, linked to component shortages and customers waiting for new models.

Bulls of Apple cite a customer base with 1.65 billion devices, including over 1 billion iPhones and 620 million paying subscribers. I would agree that its innovation implies a long-run winning business. However, in terms of the stock, financial history has shown this can coincide with periods of poor investment returns.

Microsoft has relatively better defensive qualities

Both stocks are exposed to some deceleration in tech spending, post-pandemic, and deflation of the current hysteria affecting Nasdaq stocks. That is why I downgraded them last year from ‘hold’ to ‘take profits’ without an outright ‘sell’ stance.

On a 10-year view, those who continue to hold may be well ahead of returns from cash. The question is what happens in between, and potentially quite soon.

Economic bulls such as Goldman Sachs reckon US GDP growth will soar to 10% in the second quarter of 2021 now vaccinations are ramped up and the infection rate is diminishing.

That assumes Covid-19 variants will not add to challenges and travel will not need curtailing to prevent their spread.

With US Treasury secretary Janet Yellen pushing for $1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus, well-practised from her monetary stimulus years at the Federal Reserve, plenty of this will find its way into consumer/business spending and equities.

If that pans out, then my recent caution towards Microsoft and Apple shares may remain premature.

But if the market breaks over the next six months – especially if inflation rears its head while Covid-19 retains its overall grip on humankind – then I regard Microsoft as the better potential ‘buy’ for its underlying strengths.

Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

