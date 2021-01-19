Your 50 most-popular US stocks

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Chinese rival NIO (NYSE:NIO) have got investors buzzing at the start of 2021, although they are far from the only US-listed stocks our customers have targeted to play this hottest of sectors.

The list of most-bought US stocks on the interactive investor platform since November has been dominated by companies involved in the roll-out of electric vehicles or charging infrastructure.

Popular picks such as XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) have actually outperformed Tesla and Nio in terms of their share price performances over the same period, with Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) a stand-out success after rising by 570%.

These opportunities in a red-hot sector highlight why the US stock market is in the sights of a growing number of our clients. Wall Street's long run of outperformance over the FTSE 100 index, and exposure to the world's biggest names such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), add to the US appeal.

Despite fears about stretched valuations, particularly in the tech sector, the prospect of new president Joe Biden setting in motion a US$1.9 trillion economic rescue package means there are plenty of commentators backing the US market to hold its own in 2021.

It's a view shared by many of our customers as the list of most-bought US stocks between 1 November 2021 and 11 January 2021 reveals no-let up in appetite for established technology sector names or for last year's intake of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) among others.

Tesla is the second most-bought stock after investor enthusiasm was taken to a new level by a sustained run of profitability and its subsequent elevation to the S&P 500 index. The valuation jumped by 750% over the last year, making its founder Elon Musk the world's richest person and transforming the portfolios of many retail investors in the process.

Nio

But even Musk is being put in the shade by Shanghai-based Nio, which has been the most-bought stock on our platform amid a 550% surge in its share price since July.

The Chinese Tesla, whose name translates to “Blue Sky Coming”, has caught the imagination, even though it remains loss making and is much smaller in production terms than its US rival after delivering 43,727 vehicles in 2020 compared with Tesla's 500,000.