Your 50 most-popular US stocks

With new industries and star stocks emerging fast, this list includes many you may not have heard of.

A NIO EP9 vehicle is on display during the 18th Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition. But its growth potential has been recognised by fund manager Baillie Gifford, which has Nio as one of the top five holdings in its high-flying Scottish Mortgage investment trust (LSE:SMT) alongside a 12% holding in Tesla. The fund's latest report pointed to the influence of chief executive William Li, who set up the business in 2014 and floated Nio in 2018. They noted: “We eschew prediction and prefer to partner with the entrepreneurs that are driving change. Encouragingly we are seeing more opportunities. “Nio has endured difficult trading conditions since its IPO in late 2018 but its business is back on track and its balance sheet has been strengthened by continued investment from its founder and through local government support.” Investing in the US stock market: a beginner’s guide

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Xpeng Another US-listed Chinese stock with an eye on becoming the next Tesla is Xpeng. Younger than Nio, it delivered 27,041 vehicles in 2020, although with a record December performance its annual volumes grew by 112% compared with 2019. Shares have trebled since raising $1.5 billion in its August IPO, with a market capitalisation of $38 billion already placing it on a par with Ford Motor. Tesla, in contrast, is worth $783 billion. Quantumscape Investor enthusiasm for electric vehicles extends to Quantumscape, which has been working with Volkswagen on the potential mass production of solid-state lithium batteries. Unlike conventional lithium-ion batteries, the technology has the potential to deliver high energy density, fast charge and a long cycle life. In recent tests, Quantumscape showed its solid-state separators are capable of a 15-minute charge up to 80% capacity. Shares in the California-based business, which has been in partnership with Volkswagen (XETRA:VOW3) since 2012, have already risen 354% since its listing by way of a merger in November. Blink Charging Another popular and high-flying stock in the sector is Nasdaq-traded Blink Charging, which this month featured on the Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies. It boasts a network of more than 23,000 charging stations, although with global electric vehicle purchases expected to reach 10 million by 2025, up from two million in 2019, the Miami Beach-based company has just raised $232 million towards further growth. The fundraising took place at $41 dollars a share, which compares with a price of just $8 in early November. Switchback Energy (ChargePoint) ChargePoint, which is one of the world's largest electric vehicle charging networks, went public in September when it reversed into Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp (NYSE:SBE) in a move valuing the business at $2.4 billion. The deal raised almost $500 million towards expansion in North America and Europe, with Baillie Gifford among those supporting the transaction. ChargePoint was founded in 2007 and has a capital-light model where it sells individual organizations and businesses — known as site hosts — everything they need to electrify their parking spaces. Retail investors who have been on board since the start of November have been rewarded with a share price rise of more than 200% since November.