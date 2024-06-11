Stockwatch: Aviva shares remain a priority for income investors

After a firm run from 370p last August, the FTSE 100 shares of insurance group Aviva (LSE:AV.) have consolidated since last spring in a circa 450-500p range. Yesterday, they slipped 8p to 470p after JP Morgan cut its rating to “neutral” from “overweight” and its price target from 575p to 550p, although financial stocks did feel the brunt of concern about political instability in Europe.

HSBC has also recently tempered its stance to “hold” with 525p target, although Berenberg is on at 584p with a “buy” rating. Aggressive investors tend to regard any aspect of downgrading, as well as the stalling share price, as reasons to sell – so how does Aviva stack up?

A second recent bout of weakness, down from near 500p in mid-May, is curious if notable given the stock has continued to fall despite a 5p blip on 23 May when the chief executive proclaimed “excellent” first-quarter results.

Should you take notice of market swings?

A downtrend of sorts is also ironic considering Aviva’s raw financials. Consensus expects around 20% growth in earnings per share (EPS) this year, moderating to 12% in 2025, hence at 470p the forward price/earnings (PE) ratio is 10.5, easing to 9.3. Dividing the PE ratio by the expected earnings growth rate derives a “PEG” ratio of 0.5, rising to near 0.8 when investment value supposedly exists below 1.0.

You could say that such a timeline focus benefits from the way Aviva is recovering from an earnings trough and is yet to achieve its 2019-21 earning power. The table does not suggest a consistent growth company, hence the PEG does not properly apply. It so happens that cost-cutting is aiding a profit advance while annuities are selling well.

Aviva - financial summary

Year-end 31 Dec

2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Operating profit (£m) 1,833 2,374 1,734 3,916 1,895 877 -2,138 1,793 Net profit (£m) 703 1,497 1,568 2,548 2,798 1,966 -1,051 1,085 Reported EPS (p) 19.9 45.0 49.7 82.4 43.7 8.3 -34.7 37.7 Normalised EPS (p) 23.6 46.6 48.0 83.4 47.2 8.2 -34.6 37.8 Earnings per share growth (%) -46.5 97.1 3.2 73.6 -43.4 -82.7 Return on capital (%) 0.4 0.5 0.4 0.9 0.4 0.2 -0.7 0.5 Operating cashflow/share (p) 153 249 177 200 -82.8 7.4 508 -99.6 Capex/share (p) 6.0 5.7 5.0 4.0 4.6 3.6 3.2 12.8 Free cashflow/share (p) 147 243 172 196 -87.4 3.8 505 -112 Dividend per share (p) 30.7 36.1 39.5 20.4 27.6 29.0 31.0 33.4 Covered by earnings (x) 0.6 1.3 1.3 4.0 1.6 0.3 -1.1 1.1 Cash (£m) 29,834 13,377 8,355 11,171 10,345 12,485 22,505 17,273 Net debt (£m) -17,858 -2,360 2,359 -190 780 -5,141 -14,435 -9,906 Net assets (£m) 16,803 16,969 16,558 17,008 19,354 16,238 9,704 9,082 Net assets/share (p) 544 557 559 571 649 569 348 334

Source: historic company REFS and company accounts.

Yet this is a very well-established – indeed market-leading company – its performance numbers are good and its stock trades on a modest PE plus relatively high yield.

I think it partly reflects recent history of UK insurers being rated modestly as a proxy for post-Brexit Britain with low productivity/GDP.

For those like Aviva and Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) - more oriented to life insurance and investment management than car/home policies such as from Direct Line Insurance Group (LSE:DLG) – this was a somewhat flawed view given resilient performance over the Covid years amid renewed demand for annuities.

Such insurers – with major investment management operations – did, however, enjoy support from massive monetary stimulus boosting financial asset values.

So yes, as monetary policy has tightened and just lately a sense of “higher interest rates for longer” (to thwart inflation) has manifested, this would help explain profit-taking.

Strong yields show fears continue to be priced in

You could normally expect a yield above, say, 6% to reflect a particularly cyclical or unreliable business. True, insurance can involve exceptional events such as storms/floods generating payouts, and false claims have been a problem in motor, but such are not the activities that Aviva or Legal & General major on.

There was concern that Aviva had become sprawled with international interests, but a new CEO from mid-2020 sold them down – achieving significantly higher valuations than the group shares traded on – and re-focused.

Yet at around 470p, the prospective dividend yield is 7.5%, rising to 8.0% assuming a dividend of around 37.5p in respect of this year, rising to 38p for 2025, and covered 1.3 times by earnings both years. Aviva’s operational cash flow record is lumpy (see table) but this is a fundamentally low-capital expenditure business conducive to shareholder returns.

This strong yield profile was chiefly why I made a “buy” case for Aviva at 342p in March 2020, when markets were clobbered by Covid. I said it was “one of the best UK stocks for income, which will eventually kick in to support price”. With 27.6p a share eventually being paid in respect of 2020, it proved an 8% yield – and if forecasts are achieved then a yield over 11% for 2025 for those who bought back then.

The chart since then exemplifies mean-reversion, as the market in due course respected Aviva’s yield was over-generous for the business’s risk, hence the stock rose: