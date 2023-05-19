Stockwatch: this billion-pound business has real momentum
Up over 50% since the autumn to its highest since summer 2011, this company is in a far better financial position and its brands appear in most UK households. Analyst Edmond Jackson gives his view.
Strong annual results suggest mid-cap foods manufacturer Premier Foods (LSE:PFD) is avoiding the impact of a cost-of-living crisis and reports of producers having had margins hammered down by supermarkets.
Performance figures for its year to 1 April are slightly ahead of guidance: both operating profit and revenue up nearly 12% to £1,006 million and £158 million, respectively, implying a very respectable 13% margin.
- Invest with ii: Top UK Shares | Share Tips & Ideas | Cashback Offers
This group is also UK-facing, deriving 94% of revenue here with the remainder split between Europe and rest-of-world. Its brands include a variety of staples, if hardly essentials: Ambrosia rice and custard, Angel Delight, Atora suet, Batchelors “light meal solutions”, Be-Ro flour, Bird’s custard, Homepride and Loyd Grossman sauces, Mr Kipling cakes, Paxo stuffing and OXO cubes.
Conservative food habits and a relatively affluent populace
Apart from occasional Bird’s custard in winter I do not buy any of Premier’s products. Why ever spend £3-4 on a small packet of sugary cakes when you could enjoy a far more nutritious banana slathered with pure peanut butter?
Premier’s progress shows how British dietary habits are conservative around key items, despite modern advice to avoid processed food. The group has usefully expanded its spicier ranges; however, Brits stick to what they know and appreciate convenience.
But if people are really hard up, they could ditch these items or buy supermarket own-brand.
Besides a reminder of how food and drink can be a defensive investment, Premier’s resilience underlines how UK recession fears were overdone – at least for the first half of 2023.
I would not, however, abandon “stagflation” concerns. Premier is another example how cost increases keep being passed on - here, with higher prices to shoppers, while a majority of people’s incomes are inflation-proofed. The dilemma is shown by the Bank of England warning only a few days ago how it will carry on raising interest rates if inflation proves stubbornly persistent.
There comes a point where the economy is indeed liable to slow, also respecting the delayed effects of tighter monetary policy.
A lower interest charge and taxation boost profit
Premier’s 12% revenue advance is highly commendable given increase by most supermarkets in the last year effectively only cover inflation. This is chiefly like-for-like, the acquisition of The Spice Tailor, which makes curry meal kits, not being so material.
Group profit dynamics are a tad complex, however. The result headlines focus on a similar 12% advance in “trading profit” to £158 million, yet £132 million operating profit is quite flat. Input cost inflation has been offset by savings and raising prices.
Note three to the accounts clarifies this disparity as £21 million amortisation of brand assets, written off, also £11 million restructuring items and £6 million non-trading items. There is also a near £18 million credit from net interest on pensions.
“Trading profit” thus approximates to EBITDA, where you take your view as to how representative that is of genuine profit.
- 10 great UK shares that Warren Buffett would pick
- The Income Investor: why cash is not king and three dividend stocks to own
- Nick Leeson: The ii Family Money Show
A 31% reduction in the net finance charge to £19.8 million has helped pre-tax profit rise 10% to over £112 million. With the tax charge also reducing, from 25% to 19%, net profit has leapt 18% to near £92 million.
Net cash from operations eased 3%, however, to £87 million, tempered for example by a 33% movement on inventories and a 9% increase in the pension scheme contribution over £45 million.
A 20% advance in the dividend to over 1.4p still looks very well backed versus a similar advance in statutory diluted earnings per share (EPS) to 10.4p. Yet while the price/earnings (PE) multiple appears fair to modest at around 13 times, a 1% yield is immaterial as support.
I use the trailing numbers here because consensus on the current financial year to April 2024 is approximately flat performance; and even a 30% expected rise in the dividend to near 1.8p barely changes perception.
That could be overly cautious given management says it has made a “good” start to the new financial year with “strong plans for product innovation, consumer marketing and capital investment.”
Premier Foods - financial summary
Year end 2 April
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|Turnover (£ million)
|790
|819
|824
|847
|947
|901
|1,006
|Operating profit (£m)
|61.5
|69.3
|6.5
|95.3
|151
|131
|132
|Net profit (£m)
|5.5
|7.2
|-33.8
|46.5
|106
|77.5
|91.6
|Operating margin (%)
|7.8
|8.5
|0.8
|11.3
|16.0
|14.5
|13.1
|Reported earnings/share (p)
|0.7
|0.9
|-4.0
|5.4
|12.2
|8.8
|10.4
|Normalised earnings/share (p)
|1.6
|2.0
|2.6
|6.0
|10.0
|11.5
|12.9
|Operational cashflow/share (p)
|4.4
|6.2
|6.9
|10.1
|9.9
|10.3
|10.0
|Capital expenditure/share (p)
|2.5
|2.3
|2.1
|2.1
|2.7
|2.7
|2.7
|Free cashflow/share (p)
|1.9
|3.9
|4.8
|7.9
|7.1
|7.6
|7.3
|Dividend per share (p)
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.2
|1.4
|Covered by earnings (x)
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|12.2
|7.4
|9.5
|Return on total capital (%)
|3.3
|3.5
|0.3
|3.6
|7.5
|5.4
|5.3
|Cash (£m)
|3.1
|23.6
|27.8
|178
|4.2
|54.3
|64.4
|Net debt (£m)
|523
|496
|470
|430
|333
|285
|261
|Net assets (£m)
|793
|949
|963
|1,680
|1,184
|1,507
|1,406
|Net assets per share (p)
|95.2
|113
|114
|198
|138
|175
|162
Source: historic company REFS and company accounts
Chart context implies another bull run is under way
More positively – if you respect market technicals – Premier is currently trending well.
At around 130p it is well down on a 2007 high over 1,800p – a high achieved after the fateful 2006 acquisition of Rank Hovis McDougall for £1.2 billion, where debts crashed the stock below 20p.
From around 2014 it spent five years in a 30p range; then the appointment of a new CEO in 2019 coincided with Covid lockdowns revising lifestyles around eating from home.
A re-rating thus began from the wider market sell-off in March 2020, Premier soaring from 20p to 85p by that July, sustaining a range mostly over 100p until last September’s drop to 95p, associated with the disastrous UK mini budget. This has helped set up another stock-climb where 130p was last seen in 2011.
- Insider: director thinks future’s bright for this high-yield stock
- Big day for three FTSE 100 stocks all loved by Nick Train
- Stockwatch: time to buy this contrarian small-cap on the cheap?
On a technical basis, therefore, it could reasonably be said the frustrated long-term holders are out and buyers are responding to the notion of food as a defensive investment.
Encouragingly for shareholders, branded revenue rose nearly 15% in the final quarter – the first quarter of calendar 2023 – just when the cost-of-living crisis was supposedly tightening post-Christmas spend. For the financial year as a whole, branded revenue rose by over 9%.
My reading is of risk/reward becoming increasingly finely balanced given the possibility that interest rate rises do force consumers to look for greater savings. I am poorly placed to anticipate behaviour toward Premier’s foodstuffs, however, as I just would not buy.
Five-pillar growth strategy continues
My sense is this having existed for a few years but at least the financial summary table shows performance has re-rated since the impact of Covid.
In summary: Premier wants to keep growing the UK core business, which has a three-year average growth rate over 5%, expanding into new categories. Sales of plant-based products such as Plantastic cooking sauces, protein pots and Millionaires Flapjacks, rose 34% last year. Supply chain investment will continue. International business will be developed in target markets of Ireland, Australia and New Zealand, the US and Europe. Lastly, “inorganic opportunities” via acquisitions which started with The Spice Tailor and saw its 12-month revenue up 25%.
Such marketing appears sound, extending from well-established staples into plant-based also spicier foodstuffs as British society becomes increasingly diverse. I cannot however envisage a radical breakthrough to leverage sales.
More a defensive than growth or yield stock
Wage increases mean people can so far afford what are to me, non-essential “staples”.
Dividends ought to improve but a mid-single-digit yield could take a few years. Annual pension contributions over £40 million are shown in note eight to the accounts, despite a three-way merger of pension schemes in 2020, said to vastly improve their funding. More positively, cash costs will reduce by £6 million from the current year to April 2024 and the net present value of total pension cash contributions is down to £125 million.
Premier Foods is therefore in a much better financial position nowadays. However, it remains significantly a play on Britons continuing to pay for Mr Kipling and the like. Hold.
Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks