Interactive Investor

Nick Leeson: The ii Family Money Show

16th May 2023 08:55

Gabby Logan from interactive investor

You can listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

The man who brought down Barings Bank in the mid-1990s is Gabby’s guest this week. Nick Leeson racked up and concealed losses of more than £800 million in illegal trades, and looks back on the cultural shift in the financial industry, why he’s not great at saving money, and why he encourages his children to ask for help if they need it.

Listen to more episodes of The Family Money Show here.

The ii Family Money Show is brought to you by interactive investor (ii).

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Scottish Mortgage: periods of poor performance are inevitable

about 1 hour ago

This cash-rich Covid beneficiary could rise again

about 1 hour ago

The pros are ditching commodities for tech stocks

about 3 hours ago

Stockwatch: time to buy this contrarian small-cap on the cheap?

1 day ago

Warren Buffett reveals his biggest holdings including UK’s Diageo

about 23 hours ago

Nick Train’s performance boosted by three stocks hitting record highs

1 day ago

Six oil company share tips for 2023 and beyond

1 day ago

Five ways to give your pension some love

1 day ago

The Income Investor: why cash is not king and three dividend stocks to own

2 days ago

The ‘cheap’ investment trusts tipped as buys

2 days ago