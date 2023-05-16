Nick Leeson: The ii Family Money Show

You can listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

The man who brought down Barings Bank in the mid-1990s is Gabby’s guest this week. Nick Leeson racked up and concealed losses of more than £800 million in illegal trades, and looks back on the cultural shift in the financial industry, why he’s not great at saving money, and why he encourages his children to ask for help if they need it.

