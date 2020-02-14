Stockwatch: Could this UK company be another takeover target?

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Encouragingly, the “Boris majority” appears to be easing stasis for housing sales - prices have risen in January, and I’ve seen a slew of sales in Surrey estate agent windows. Some say this could yet peter out once the realities of Britain leaving the EU become clear. Yet, for now, 10 Downing Street’s zeal to deliver on election promises is reflected also in the ruthless cabinet reshuffle to promote those most loyal and energetic.

Though wary of Boris, I respect he could continue on his winning spree. If so and people’s confidence improves, the housing market will too.

Technically, and as a reflection on the balance of sentiment, Walker Greenbank stock has jumped without much positive substance, it being chiefly on “no further bad news” – as if a sideways consolidation over 18 months or so has well priced in the risks. So, if the company can make better progress with the housing market, any improvement in its narrative should help its stock rating.

Walker Greenbank - financial summary year ended 31 Jan 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Turnover (£ million) 78.4 83.4 87.8 92.4 112 113.0 Operating margin (%) 8.3 8.8 9.3 8.3 11.8 5.8 Operating profit (£m) 6.5 7.3 8.2 7.7 13.2 6.6 Net profit (£m) 5.0 5.1 5.9 5.4 11.9 5.1 Reported earnings/share (p) 8.1 8.3 9.5 8.1 16.8 7.2 Normalised earnings/share (p) 8.1 9.4 13.8 25.0 21.6 11.2 Earnings per share growth (%) 18.2 15.7 46.2 81.7 -13.7 -48.2 Price/earnings multiple (x) 7.0 Operating cashflow/share (p) 9.6 5.3 10.3 15.0 6.4 16.3 Capex/share (p) 7.7 5.3 4.1 10.2 4.9 4.2 Free cashflow/share (p) 1.9 0.0 6.2 4.8 1.5 12.1 Dividend per share (p) 1.9 2.3 2.9 3.6 4.4 3.2 Dividend yield (%) 4.1 Covered by earnings (x) 4.4 3.6 3.3 2.2 3.9 2.2 Net debt (£m) -1.5 0.0 -2.3 5.3 5.3 -0.4 Net assets per share (p) 45.5 45.1 58.6 73.7 87.2 85.8 Source: Historic Company REFS and company accounts

Risk/reward profile can tilt to upside with better trading

At 78.5p, the stock trades on a sub 9x PE multiple, assuming that consensus expectations for £6.3 million net profit this latest financial year align with the board’s expectations, just affirmed. A further projected cut in the dividend to about 2.5p means a scant yield of over 3%, should the narrative persist as mediocre. More positively, the table shows the trend in free cashflow per share improving radically in the 2018/19 year, as if underlying changes are showing through.

Also in terms of limiting downside risk, the stock is fairly asset backed around its current share price. While the end-July balance sheet did show 45% of net assets constituting intangibles, with net tangible asset value per share at 51.4p, it could be argued a portfolio of respected consumer brands – Sanderson, Morris & Co, Harlequin, Zoffany and others - does deserve some recognition.

Instead, a conservative view would beware of over-counting: assets are only worth what they can earn. A middle ground, if somewhat speculative view, is of Walker Greenbank shares being worth what someone is willing to pay.

The latest update cites group sales down 2% to around £111 million, reflecting a generally difficult marketplace offset by continued strong performance from the Morris & Co and Clarke & Clarke core brands, licensing and digital fabric printing. Mind, however, that while brand sales fell 3% in the UK – the group’s largest market – they were down 3.8% in the US in reportable currency or 6.9% in constant currency.

The alibi provided is “a necessary change mid-year in the distribution of Clarke & Clarke brands”, and the new distributor – raising coverage to Canada – is said performing in line with expectations. Brand sales to Northern Europe edged up 1.1% or 2.1% at constant currency.

As declared, it is insipid and affirms the single-figure PE. However, this could take attention from Walker Greenbank being well-positioned for any improvements in demand. The Morris & Co brand saw 22.3% growth at constant currency and investment continues to leverage this brand, which in Scandinavia enjoys 28.7% growth.

Also, “the integration of the Clarke & Clarke business is now complete and positive growth continues from this brand.” The high-margin licensing business has enjoyed income up 13.9% to £3.5 million, with strong performance from bedding, blinds and Japanese licensees. Additionally, third party manufacturing sales rose 5.5% to £21.1 million.

What frustrates about a selection of positive snippets like this is one’s sense that other businesses must be underperforming, given total sales show modest annual downturn. Better would be for managers to present the overall picture, as explanation is needed where there are shortfalls and to decipher scope for turning around.

Quite likely to mark time until 23 April prelims

Management's cautious outlook suggests the market will await more evidence unless there is first a more marked improvement in the housing market and/or small cap stocks. Hopefully, a more incisive operating review will emerge, and a new chief financial officer is apparently close to being confirmed.

A catalyst for Haynes’ takeover was its September 2019 results affirming its re-position in digital, plus the narrative of “accelerating the linking of the group’s content and datasets, our teams being well positioned to deliver new and exciting global growth opportunities.” Frankly, Haynes was shifting up gears near the top, whereas Walker Greenbank still seems to be trundling along in second.

So, while I draw parallels between the two - Walker Greenbank’s update and stock rise indicating it could now be set to benefit if the housing market continues to firm - I temper enthusiasm until there is more evidence. It’s one to put more intently on the watch list. For now: Hold.

Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

