Stockwatch: A finely-balanced stock for all traders

It's seen better days, but there may be an opportunity here for alert traders comfortable with risk.

Is the debt-laden disaster of Thomas Cook (LSE:TCG) a lesson for the likes of AA (LSE:AA.)? At 61p it is nowadays a small cap stock capitalised at around £375 million versus £2.7 billion net debt that is barely coming down.

What's more, while it's not the most shorted stock on the London market (Thomas Cook went into administration with 10.7% of its equity out on loan) the position on AA is 5.57% with two disclosed hedge funds raising their shorts, albeit three are trimming.

AA can seem the classic over-borrowed, ex-private equity owned stock to avoid, its price down from over 400p mid-2015 to below 50p in July. Since then its price has crept back to a 200-day moving average and could be viewed in a bullish "bowl" formation, marking a turning point.

In June, at 52p, I suggested the stock had become more interesting as a speculative stock, albeit rating it "Avoid" on investment grade criteria. I'd still be careful of AA's current technical appeal given for example BlackRock had a remarkable 5.91% short as of June, since reduced to 2.2%, implying that short closing could be painting an enticing image here.

Yet latest interims to 31 July showed the roadside assistance and insurance group bumping along well enough to maintain a 0.6p dividend, for a prospective yield of 3.3% based on a total 2p payout continuing.

If consensus for normalised earnings per share (EPS) of 14.5p in the current year to 31 January 2020 and 16.5p in 2020/21 are fair, the prospective price/earnings (PE) is sub-4 times. Obviously, much hinges on manageability of debt, although on a key score of bankruptcy risk, AA is faring OK.

This week saw a brief blip to 74p on news of a partnership with Uber for roadside assistance and service/maintenance/repair. "SMR will become an increasing area of focus for the AA," said the company, "a significant opportunity to grow new revenue streams without incurring substantial capital expenditure." The three-year partnership will enable drivers to access breakdown cover and book SMR via AA's dedicated platform. It adds something new to the story, but the stock fell back, probably because, for now, debt outweighs it.

Risk analysis

It may help to pick out and consider key risk factors cited in AA's financial statements. Funnily enough, they're presented on a worst-case scenario:

"We are unable to maintain roadside market share or command a price premium." (risk point 2)

A typical swipe against AA is hiking up "roadside" renewal fees (as most insurers do), prompting switching unless you get on the phone and haggle. I can at least offer direct experience of this, having used AA home and car insurance and also its roadside assistance for over 35 years.

With the latter they tried to make me feel special, upgrading to "Gold," although most of the extras seemed bells and whistles I wouldn't use. When dealt with a hefty renewal hike I rang up "retentions" (as you do), saying on this basis I'd be off to rival Greenflag, to which they responded with a fixed-price multi-year offer not a lot more than Greenflag. I accepted.

Greenflag's reviews appear overall to be improving but, like car insurers offering roadside assistance, it relies on local networks where performance can be mixed. As for RAC, they do not cover vehicles over 10 years old, which could soon be a disadvantage as people hang onto their cars until longer-running electric become available.

My personal experiences tally with the numbers/narrative in AA's interims. Roadside membership is flat around 3.2 million people, with hope entertained of returning to growth in the next financial year.

Average income per member has risen 4% to £165, which I treat warily lest it reflects churn - an element of membership not challenging annual price rises while others leave, and some, like me (so far), staying put. In due respect, the AA topped a Which? survey gaining 5 stars in the "fix at roadside category".

Management says it "needs to improve, innovate, demonstrate and deliver a superior proposition and ensure our pricing is competitive relative to this proposition." AA's Smart Breakdown is a plug-in device able to read data and relay issues that could lead to a breakdown. AA will also know any parts required and the vehicle's exact location.

My concern is, the kind of drivers able to afford this kind of add-on (£5 a month or £49 a year) may be less likely to own cars liable to break down; and those owning older bangers will avoid extra cost, especially if a hard Brexit hits consumers; this being the kind of "extra" you'd cut.