Stockwatch: how rich is this AIM firm’s future?

A genuinely strong, full-year trading update has just landed from Cake Box Holdings (LSE:CBOX), a £102 million AIM-listed franchiser of egg-free cake shops. It has seen its shares attain a 261p all-time high – up from about 120p a year ago. At this level, its price-to-earnings (PE) ratio multiple is just over 31x earnings per share of 8.6p, assuming £8.6 million net profit on £19.7 million revenue. This is a consensus expectation the company says it is due to meet.

A novel-concept small cap enjoying strong current growth

After 16% overall revenue growth, despite serial lockdowns, and given a rapidly increasing estate of franchised outlets, the recent hope has been for a 30%+ rise in earnings per share (EPS) over 11.5p in the current financial year to March 2022.

That assumes £24.4 million revenue, £4.8 million net profit and EPS of 11.8p. In that case, the PE multiple would ease near 23x with a price/sales ratio of 4.4x.

It may seem pricey for a novel-concept small cap, although there are not many about. In the short to medium-term, a smaller company in a purple patch of growth could mean EPS soars 37% this year, hence its PEG rating is a modest 0.6 – where value is generally understood to exist sub-1.0.

The key question is whether a big wider market can evolve or if the extent of people interested in egg-free cake is limited.

It can mean drier sponge, hence online customer reviews polarise. Yet this company has established a good track record since founding in 2008 and flotation a decade later: its model is relatively simple and cash generative, based on franchising outlets and providing ingredients.

After listing June 2018 at 108p, I drew attention as a ‘buy’ that September at 163p. Along with a rationale of a British weakness for cake, the popular fixation with TV shows about baking suggests it is hard to limit our interest in this topic.

‘Free from’ products are also an established growth niche. Also, many of the Hindu population are averse to eggs. Around 2% of children and 0.3% of adults are allergic to them.

Like-for-like revenue growth of nearly 15%

This highlight in the update is selective – dodging the first lockdown that stunned many people into torpor – but does help give an underlying sense. For the 40 weeks from 1 June 2020 to 7 March 2021, like-for-like sales in franchise stores grew by 14.7%.

Growth of 16% is proclaimed for the full financial year, given revenue benefited from “a very strong opening programme in the second half” including Gloucester, Epsom, Newport, Ipswich and Hove. Twenty-four store openings have taken the estate to 157 at the period end, i.e. a circa 18% increase in retail capacity.

The pipeline constitutes a potential 52 new franchise stores and five kiosks via a national supermarket chain. Further initiatives include the launch of an own-brand delivery platform to complement existing click-and-collect, as well as third-party delivery offerings.

Online sales leapt 84% last year, although are not quantified, so would probably have been from a small base.