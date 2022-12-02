Stockwatch: intrigue at this retailer prompts upgrade to ‘buy’
This company has lost almost three-quarters of its value in 2022, but analyst Edmond Jackson thinks there’s a chance to dip your toe in if you’re happy with some risk.
Since plunging from around 250p last July on news it was writing down aspects of international expansion – Hotel Chocolat Group (LSE:HOTC) found support at around 130p and tested 170p earlier this month.
I had felt the stock had been overvalued pretty much since its 2016 flotation – yet this mean-reversion intrigued me to examine Hotel Chocolat, concluding “hold” at 135p, but that the shares were worth watching.
- Find out about: Transferring a Stocks & Shares ISA | Share prices today | Top UK shares
While the products have no personal appeal, I respect they enjoy a cult following. Back in 2015, Thorntons had lost a reputation for quality yet was bought for £112 million by the Italian multinational Ferrero – and well-timed investors profited.
Yesterday’s annual results to 26 June left the stock little changed at 147p which capitalises Hotel Chocolat near £200 million. The release seemed late, probably reflecting work on £30 million of one-off costs and adjusting items, also some restatements for 2021.
A bit tiresomely, here is another company flagging adjusted EBITDA, up 43% near £41 million. I make the normalised operating profit near £17 million and net profit near £14 million, although the tax charge dropped to just £700k. The EBITDA margin was 18% and management targets 20% by the 2025 year.
This still flags a decent-quality business so long as “luxury” demand is sustainable. A concern is what scope for expansion if there is a long recession, now that the refocus emphasises UK retailing and international wholesaling.
I am wary of the company broker’s target for over £30 million profit in 2025. But if £20 million net is a realistic medium-term target, then on 137 million shares issued, earnings per share (EPS) is near 15p, hence a 10x forward price/earnings (PE) ratio. It is unclear quite when any dividend might be reinstated.
|
Hotel Chocolat - financial summary
|Year-end 27 Jun
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Turnover (£ million)
|105
|116
|132
|136
|136
|167
|226
|Operating margin (%)
|11.3
|11.4
|10.8
|-4.4
|-4.4
|4.6
|-2.9
|Operating profit (£m)
|11.9
|13.2
|14.3
|-6.0
|-6.0
|7.7
|-6.6
|Net profit (£m)
|8.8
|10.0
|10.9
|7.5
|-6.5
|3.7
|-9.4
|EPS - reported (p)
|9.8
|8.8
|9.5
|-6.4
|-5.5
|2.9
|-6.9
|EPS - normalised (p)
|7.8
|9.0
|9.6
|0.4
|0.0
|7.5
|10.0
|Operating cashflow/share (p)
|9.8
|10.8
|16.5
|19.4
|19.4
|12.1
|6.8
|Capital expenditure/share (p)
|7.4
|10.3
|7.7
|12.1
|12.1
|16.0
|23.4
|Free cashflow/share (p)
|2.4
|0.5
|8.8
|7.3
|7.3
|-3.9
|-16.6
|Dividends per share (p)
|0.0
|1.7
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Covered by earnings (x)
|0.0
|5.2
|5.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|Return on total capital (%)
|31.9
|30.7
|27.0
|-5.8
|-5.8
|9.1
|13.9
|Cash (£m)
|8.5
|0.2
|5.8
|28.1
|28.1
|10.0
|17.6
|Net debt (£m)
|-1.6
|0.0
|-5.8
|18.9
|18.9
|29.5
|-10.9
|Net assets (£m)
|31.2
|39.6
|43.3
|88.1
|63.0
|65.8
|98.4
|Net assets per share (p)
|27.6
|35.1
|43.7
|53.4
|50.4
|52.6
|71.8
|Source: company accounts
Conviction “value” is implied by two stakebuilders
During September to October, Phoenix Asset Management – which runs for example Aurora Investment Trust ARR - raised its holding from 5% just over 13%.
While that represents a modest £26 million exposure relative to some £1.5 billion equivalent, increasing to that size of holding is riskier than its initial buying – because such a stake gets harder to reverse in a relatively illiquid stock should things go awry.
Implicitly, this fund manager has decided the potential reward outweighs additional market risk; that Hotel Chocolat’s refocus on the UK can pay off given its luxury brand.
Quite similarly in November, Odey Asset Management’s special situations fund declared a 3.24% equity exposure via Contracts for Difference, or CFDs, then increased to 3.44%. CFDs can be risky instruments, where you need conviction to act. Quite what timescale may be involved is unclear, or whether the manager can roll the contract over, periodically.
- Best shares in November and outlook for UK stock market in December
- Is this the top investment idea for 2023?
This “event-driven” fund pursues takeover arbitrage and special situation equity longs; an approach that nearly doubled the fund’s value over two years from launching in October 2019. It is down over 10% this year, however, so rather needs to rescue performance. While it only has assets of around £80 million, it invests globally, with UK bonds representing 18% and UK equity just over 3% of the fund.
So, unless this manager has lost objectivity as a Hotel Chocaholic, it is interesting that he has alighted on the stock – indeed, leveraged near £7 million exposure via a CFD.
UK revenue up 35%, but what further scope to develop?
The active customer database is up 15% to two million, its overall frequency up 14%. It offers some reassurance, a leg is not going to fall off the group as international operations scale down to purely wholesale in the US, and a potential licensing model in Japan albeit after a full impairment of the recent joint venture.
While international sales more than doubled, it was only near £13 million, or 5% of total. The intent is for a “capex-light, risk-contained, global wholesale model”, but I would tend to write down the real prospect of UK sales and whether Hotel Chocolat will ultimately get acquired like Thorntons?
Retailing concepts can sustain a growth stock rating for so long as roll-out beckons, but growth inevitably slows, investors lose interest and the company gets taken off-market – growth being revitalised by integration with another sales network.
Normally, I would say all that is likely to take say three years here, but the stake-building implies two institutions judge it is possible sooner.
Weak sterling empowers the likes of Ferrero and, if Hotel Chocolat has a firm future, then an opening offer around 250p a share could work for an acquirer and have to be taken seriously. Although I don’t want to over-egg this speculation.
“A range of possible outcomes” for June 2023 year
A third of the way through the current year, retail trading is said to be “in line” with last year – a polite term for “flat” while online and wholesale sales are “softer” but not quantified.
This implies some downside risk as the UK recession tightens, with added uncertainty as tax rises take effect. Christmas period trading will perhaps be even more significant than the update mid-January which cited a 37% revenue advance against 63% in the 2020 year.
Yet employment levels remain high, recessions can prompt more (self) treating, and high-quality chocolate is nowadays rated almost as a health food. “Luxury” spending is going to see some fall, but the company appears already to have guided its broker for around £8 million net profit this year, i.e. is in the market.
Hopes are high for the “Velvetiser” in-home hot chocolate system, claimed to deliver a barista grade drink and which costs over £100 to get started, although quite how many (doubtless high-margin) chocolate powder refills will get sold is unclear. Reviews rate the Velvetiser highly but find it works with any cocoa type powder. One domestic machine seems unlikely to re-rate revenue, so the broad question remains about the durability for premium chocolate sales.
Potentially more to net asset value than the balance sheet
Within £89 million net assets last June, there were just £2 million intangibles yet £69 million property/plant/equipment. This reflects organic development rather than acquisitions generating goodwill, but I think brand value genuinely exists, hence true net asset value per share is likely greater than 72p, accounted for.
I begin to think that buyers around the 125p low were getting it fully asset-backed.
Financial liabilities are chiefly £54.5 million leases and there is also a credit facility with £32 million unutilised. The balance sheet cites near £18 million cash but the release “£9 million cash on hand”.
Inventories have risen 34% to £43 million but, as a percentage of turnover, have eased from 19.5% to 19.0%. Longevity of the chocolate is a concern if a serious recession hits sales, so mind the write-down risk.
Scope to upgrade from 'hold' to 'buy'
My purpose is to update from July, and a sustained modest price rise implies that on current insights the stock’s technical position is sound.
Upgrading would depart from my base-case, which acknowledges that we are still at an early stage in a downturn and that it is sensible to let bad news manifest in company updates. The general aim is to buy nearer “trough earnings”.
Yet a £540 million recommended offer has been made for sausage skin maker Devro DVO from a European group. Devro traded on a modest rating, but the move implies overseas industry at least, is not waiting.
A compromise would thus be a small, knowingly risky, starter position in Hotel Chocolat. Buy.
Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.
Editor's Picks