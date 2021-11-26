Stockwatch: is it time to buy AO World shares?
26th November 2021 11:04
Loading
Share on
Our companies analyst correctly rated the shares a sell just before the crash. Here’s what he thinks of the online white goods retailer following a recent bounce in the price.
Early last October, I detailed a “sell” case for online electronics retailer AO World (LSE:AO.) at 158p - along mean reversion principles. As a stand-out among stocks benefiting from lockdowns, I thought it had been ramped far above any sense of fair value – reaching 430p in January 2021 and still looked overvalued on all criteria.
Supply chain issues were liable to affect products, and deliveries and their cost, too, given higher fuel prices and better wages needed to attract more drivers. AO’s reputation for lowest prices among domestic white goods, mobile phones and laptops is all very well, but there is tough competition and the table shows it only breaking into modest profit in the March 2021 year – despite exceptional demand.
- Stockwatch: assessing the odds of recovery at AO World
- The Chart Show: Zoom, AO World, IAG
- AO World shares: a proper white-knuckle ride
Adverse fundamental and market technical indicators
The stock fell briefly below 90p last Tuesday after interim results showed AO back into an £11 million operating loss, the same as interim results for the March 2020 year. It recovered to 109p this morning as enough buyers swallow management’s emphasis on “continued strong revenue growth of 67% over a two-year period”.
This essentially takes it back to pre-Covid levels in January 2020 when it was trading at around 90p, and to similar prices as in February 2019 at 109p.
The near-term crux for perception seems to be what extent traders are willing to assume an historic view: that e-commerce stocks should be valued on revenues, hoping for the next Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (or a specialist industry equivalent) to materialise.
Or, has a moment of truth arrived and focus shifted to profit – hence e-commerce stocks are mean-reverting downwards, as the market probes a realistic valuation? As they say, “revenues are vanity, profits sanity.”
The latter seems why four hedge funds are now short of AO equity. Having followed Marshall Wace over years in disclosed shorting data, I find them astute (but not infallible). Last Tuesday they increased their short position by 0.17% of AO’s issued share capital, to 0.89% on the interim results day. On Wednesday, they increased again to 0.95% and Citadel Advisors LLC appeared on the list with a 0.53% short.
Since early September, the total short position in AO has risen from 0.6% over 4%.
Selling pressure may not be over, given that £515 million market value makes AO a candidate for demotion from the FTSE 250 – hence potentially index funds ditching it.
A one-third hike in admin costs did the damage
The income statement shows AO’s interim gross margin stable just below 20%, but administrative costs – cited as including digital marketing, warehousing and R&D – have soared.
It would help if AO specified where distribution costs are accounted for, as deliveries must be a key factor. Given the operational highlights cite some 500 new drivers to meet peak period demand.
- Read more of our content on UK shares here
- Get £100 cashback when you switch to an ii ISA in November. Terms apply
Ironically, there is a section in the narrative – “Doing the right thing” in terms of caring for people and the planet, but management does not address the key issue going forward: how it intends to mitigate various cost increases.
Net debt is highlighted at £102 million, though does include leases, the only bank debt is stable at £20 million – versus £11 million cash. £2.9 million finance costs were more than offset by £3.1 million income from foreign exchange gains on intra-group loans and a discount unwinding on contract assets. Financial liabilities are not therefore going to accentuate any downturn here.
The UK economic context is not helping
Black Friday is bringing forward an aspect of Christmas period sales – on zilch margin – with for example my Google ads flashing Currys’ cut-price TV’s today.
But a key macro influence is how inflation pans out in 2022, both for industry costs and its impact on consumer discretionary spending. Rises in council tax and national insurance also beckon.
I think the Bank of England has lost the plot, with wage increases now embedded in distribution especially. If it wants to combat the likelihood of inflation around 7% by next spring, it will have to take tougher action, but doing so could cause a recession.
AO’s outlook statement already cites “meaningful supply chain challenges with poor availability in certain categories…and consumer price inflation”.
Despite preparations for annual peak period demand, this is already said to be “significantly softer than we anticipated only eight weeks ago”, hence full-year revenue to be flat to 5% down, year-on-year.
Electrical goods sales boomed during lockdowns due to home improvements and diverting cash that might otherwise have been spent on going out. Another driver has been housing market activity, but the end of the stamp duty holiday recently halved home sales rate and interest rate rises will not help the market.
AO World - financial summary
Year end 31 Mar
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Turnover (£ million)
|599
|701
|797
|903
|1,046
|1,661
|Operating margin (%)
|-1.8
|-1.7
|-2.0
|-1.7
|-0.4
|1.8
|Operating profit (£m)
|-10.6
|-12.0
|-16.2
|-15.2
|-4.3
|29.7
|Net profit (£m)
|-6.0
|-6.6
|-13.4
|-17.5
|0.8
|17.1
|EPS - reported (p)
|-1.4
|-1.6
|-2.9
|-3.8
|0.2
|3.7
|EPS - normalised (p)
|-1.4
|-1.5
|-2.7
|-3.1
|0.6
|4.1
|Price/earnings ratio (x)
|25.9
|Return on equity (%)
|-14.6
|-22.4
|-23.3
|1.4
|21.2
|Return on total capital (%)
|-19.0
|-20.3
|-10.5
|-8.7
|-2.6
|16.2
|Operating cashflow/share (p)
|-0.8
|0.8
|-3.4
|-4.5
|3.0
|23.8
|Capital expenditure/share (p)
|1.6
|1.4
|1.2
|1.0
|1.7
|1.9
|Free cashflow/share (p)
|-2.4
|-0.6
|-4.5
|-5.5
|1.3
|21.9
|Cash (£m)
|33.4
|29.4
|56.0
|28.9
|6.9
|67.1
|Net debt (£m)
|-25.4
|-12.0
|34.6
|83.6
|99.2
|28.2
|Net assets (£m)
|48.3
|42.2
|77.5
|72.4
|69.6
|97.7
|Net assets per share (p)
|11.5
|10.0
|16.9
|15.3
|14.6
|20.4
Source: historic company REFS and company accounts
Profit expectations may be unrealistic
It’s unclear quite whether the consensus forecast for £9 million net profit in the current year to March 2022, reflects considered views on these interims. I am also sceptical of £20 million targeted for 2023. Even if both happen, earnings per share of 3.1p rising to 4.7p imply a price/earnings (PE) multiple of 35x, easing to 23x.
There is no dividend and a market value of £516 million is 6x to 11x book value, according to whether you recognise goodwill/intangibles.
Management continues to insist that revenue is what counts, and now it also has delusions of grandeur. It contends the market continues to migrate online and AO can become the global destination for electronics. As yet, however, the UK represents 87% of revenue, otherwise in Germany where it fell slightly due to competition.
Hard to see who might buy it currently
As I pointed out nearly two months ago, established manufacturers have their act together. In 2020 I bought a replacement Indesit fridge from Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) which also owns Hotpoint, at the same price including delivery and installation as AO offered. Irrespective of complimentary cleaning items Whirlpool included, I felt more comfortable having my sales contract directly with the manufacturer.
I find the same applies to mobile phones and laptops, where if the device goes wrong, I want to speak directly to its customer service. Although I concede that plenty of people still buy from Amazon!
In this respect also, it is curious how AO has £173 million trade receivables. Note 8 in the accounts clarifies as “contract assets…representing the expected future commission receivable in respect of product protection plans and mobile phone connections.”
- Subscribe to the ii YouTube channel for interviews with popular investors
- Friends & Family: ii customers can give up to 5 people a free subscription to ii, for just £5 a month extra. Learn more
Quite why people buy such plans is unclear. If a product has some defect, it is likely to go wrong in its first year under warranty. You also have the Consumer Rights Act, albeit as time passes would have to argue the defect existed at purchase.
Anyway, extended warranties are another item exposed to any spending downturn, and you wonder at the extent this income means AO would otherwise be losing more money.
Potential buyers of the business could be Currys (formerly Dixons Carphone plc), although Sainsbury’s/Argos has stronger cash capability, and Amazon always seems up for extending market share. But with the UK trading situation liable to get worse before better, this could be some way off – given there is also downside risk in the stock price. Any point where investors capitulate looks a way off yet.
Rather than hope, my stance on the financial evidence remains: Sell.
Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Disclosure
We use a combination of fundamental and technical analysis in forming our view as to the valuation and prospects of an investment. Where relevant we have set out those particular matters we think are important in the above article, but further detail can be found here.
Please note that our article on this investment should not be considered to be a regular publication.
Details of all recommendations issued by ii during the previous 12-month period can be found here.
ii adheres to a strict code of conduct. Contributors may hold shares or have other interests in companies included in these portfolios, which could create a conflict of interests. Contributors intending to write about any financial instruments in which they have an interest are required to disclose such interest to ii and in the article itself. ii will at all times consider whether such interest impairs the objectivity of the recommendation.
In addition, individuals involved in the production of investment articles are subject to a personal account dealing restriction, which prevents them from placing a transaction in the specified instrument(s) for a period before and for five working days after such publication. This is to avoid personal interests conflicting with the interests of the recipients of those investment articles.