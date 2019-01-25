Stockwatch: The tech share I want to own 

Find out why our companies analyst would rather buy this cheap, high-yielding IT behemoth than Microsoft.

Source: TradingView (*) Past performance is not a guide to future performance IBM's Q4 2018 saw a 3.5% revenue slip to $21.8 billion, said due to a weak phase in the mainframe computer cycle where this business plunged 44% in Q4 versus 71% growth a year before. Systems revenue also fell 21% to $2.6 billion. Earnings per share (EPS) of $4.87 was down 5% like-for-like but slightly ahead of consensus, and management guided for 2019 EPS of $13.90 versus $13.81 (on a normalised basis) for 2018. On the face of it, nothing to inspire, but the stock rebounded 8.5% to $133 in response as investors warmed to the story in a context where a recent PE sub-10 times compares with Microsoft on 44 times trailing earnings. Even now, IBM trades just below 14 times earnings for 2018 and, if dividend forecasts are born out, its yield rises from 4.7% to 6.3%. We might not get too excited about that in a UK stock market context, but in the US it stands out. Effectively, these big tech groups are converging on a similar space of services, cloud and analytics. Chief financial officer heralds 'a very important inflection year' Despite a mixed Q4, it's the first time in some years that IBM has managed to raise annual revenue, operating income and EPS concurrently. That's a bit of a stretch as, in constant currency terms, group revenue was flat at $39.8 billion, although IBM's "strategically imperative" segments broadly met a $40 billion forecast for 2018, made in 2015. Q1 expectations are for a like-for-like revenue decline, although EPS is projected for "at least $13.90" or 6 cents better than the 2019 consensus. While coming across as marginal changes, remember that this is a $121 billion super-tanker, so don't expect mid-cap dynamics. Potentially, the financials may indicate a turning point even if slow to evidence. In the results conference call the CFO drew attention to the current $34 billion acquisition of Red Hat (NYSE:RHT), a software group engaged in operating systems, cloud, mobile and storage systems, on a global basis. This to me looks risky in terms of price/value – at $176 a share currently, the market cap is $31.2 billion and trailing PE multiple over 80 times – but IBM envisages synergies. Indeed, from the results' conference call the CFO cited "an opportunity to lift all of IBM, by selling more of our analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities across multiple platforms. As clients proceed on their journey to get more business value from the cloud, they need more services help, from the digital design to app modernisation etc. Our hand will get stronger with the addition of Red Hat, which positions us as the leader in hybrid, multi-cloud world." Forecasts, where IBM's free cash flow is expected to remain steady at around $12 billion with strong conversion from earnings, exclude any contributions from Red Hat given uncertainties as to exact timing of the deal closing – its 2018 results show $279 million net income and $905 million. International Business Machines Corp Annual financial results Revenue: $million Gross Margin: % 2017 2018 2017 2018 Segment Cognitive Solutions 18453 18481 78.6 77.5 Global Business Services 16348 16817 24.9 26.7 Technology Services and Cloud Platforms 34277 34462 40.3 40.5 Systems 8194 8034 53.2 49.8 Global Financing 1696 1590 29.3 29.1 Other 171 207 Total: 79139 79591 46.7 46.4 Not the recovery the doctor ordered, but still a 'buy' IBM's current situation is far from its 1990s drama, but I note key factors to suggest attractive risk/reward. Despite rebounding on the results, IBM shares' earnings rating and yield price in a good element of risk: you would have to envisage serious integration problems with Red Hat, to reckon on much downside. True, IBM has shown itself a slowcoach wresting revenue gains and arithmetic isn't on the side of a big cap like this to deliver growth. More sets of results are needed to affirm consistent progress. But, if management can continue reasonably to deliver on its strategy, on a two-year view prospects weigh to the upside both for earning and their rating. Given a choice, on current information I'd rather own IBM than Microsoft. The stock's easing to about $131.50, as the market renewed frets over Chinese trade talks, shows how patience will be a virtue in the current fragile environment. Accumulate. *Horizontal lines on charts represent levels of previous technical support and resistance. Trendlines are marked in red. Edmond Jackson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

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