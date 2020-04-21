Stockwatch: two shares that really catch my attention

Two latest company releases epitomise the stockpickers’ dilemma. Do you take a leap into the dark with the vast majority of stocks where it is impossible to predict how long the businesses will be compromised, in what financial state they will emerge, and also their future trading environment?

The other choice is to back the lucky few that see no interruption, that have recovered all of March’s falls and may even enjoy a premium for scarcity. The Covid-19 environment - how soon we can emerge from lockdown and what risk of a second wave of infection - casts a blanket of fog over the usual landmarks for investment value.

Premier Foods finally turns around

I quite wondered if Premier Foods (LSE:PFD) ever would turn around, yet this £280 million food group looks to be crawling out of its liabilities-ridden mire and even enjoying demand for its processed foodstuffs.

The small cap stock has recovered its March drop from just over 40p to 18.5p as food is perceived as a safe haven, but also crucially in response to a strategically important update yesterday.

Agreement had been struck with pension trustees to reduce the net present value of contributions by around 45% from circa £310 million to £180 million, implying that by Premier’s year to March 2024, annual deficit contributions will reduce from £38 million to somewhere between £12 million and £25 million.

In the meantime, there are £4 million of annual savings on expenses. This is a significant weight off Premier’s mind, though not the only one.

The pension liabilities issue originates in the acquisition of RHM, whose pension fund means a net £1,070 million net surplus in plan assets (recorded on Premier’s September 2019 balance sheet as a non-current asset), albeit with a £3,793 million obligations deficit.

Alongside this is a £481 million assets’ deficit for the Premier scheme which also has a £1,275 obligations deficit. So, there’s a near-term deficit management issue despite a near £600 million overall pension assets’ surplus.

Premier Foods - financial summary year end 30 Mar 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Turnover (£ million) 856 964 772 790 819 824 Operating margin (%) 6.1 -4.6 7.1 7.8 8.5 0.8 Operating profit (£m) 52.6 -44.1 54.5 61.5 69.3 6.5 Net profit (£m) -246 -124 29.2 5.5 7.2 -33.8 EPS - reported (p) -12.8 -12.7 4.1 0.7 -4.0 -2.5 EPS - normalised (p) -9.6 -3.7 5.1 1.6 2.0 2.6 Price/earnings ratio (x) 15.8 Operating cashflow/share (p) 23.9 0.5 11.5 4.4 6.2 6.9 Capital expenditure/share (p) 11.0 5.7 3.6 2.5 2.3 2.1 Free cashflow/share (p) 12.9 -5.2 7.9 1.9 3.9 4.8 Cash (£m) 157 44.7 8.0 3.1 23.6 27.8 Net debt (£m) 831 585 534 523 496 470 Net assets (£m) 17.8 540 852 793 949 963 Net assets per share (p) 4.9 65.4 103 95.2 113 114 Source: historic Company REFS and company accounts

Mind that further liabilities still weigh

Last September there was £500 million long-term debt versus £29 million cash, and £248 million current trade payables versus £91 million current receivables. It was perturbing to see first-half cash generation in support of all this, only a modest £8 million and gobbled up by investing.

Monday’s update cites “in excess of £90 million cash generated from operations expected reported on the balance sheet as of end-March,” although it is being propped over £175 million with the help of £65 million extra debt from a revolving facility.

The interim statement showed net interest costs swiping 58% of operating profit i.e. a way to go with debt reduction.

This could indeed come down in due course however, given Premier has improved its marketing and now capitalising on higher demand. Trading for the latest financial year is cited at the top end of expectations – building on positive momentum through 2019, then a boost last March.

While sales have lately reduced from exceptional levels, they are at a higher level. The brands involved – Ambrosia, Batchelors, Bisto, Sharwoods, Homepride, Mr Kipling – are well-suited for meal-making at home and have longer shelf life, thus suiting shoppers during the pandemic.

Before this update, consensus was for normalised earnings per share (EPS) of 8.5p rising to 9p this year, hence a forward price/earnings (PE) multiple of 4.5 at a current share price of 41p to buy – the rating being low due to historic debt and pension liabilities which also compromise dividend restoration.