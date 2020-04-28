Supermarket shares: the ones to buy and sell

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

The stockpiling phase of the crisis is now over, with the eating-at-home benefits for supermarkets offset by the disruption of social distancing measures in stores and the loss of other areas of business, such as tourism-driven sales or general merchandise trade.

Kantar noted that households were venturing out on fewer occasions, with the average number of shopping trips in the month down to 14 from 17 in more normal times. This trend is likely to favour traditional grocers and retailers with strong online exposure over the discounters.

The drop in frequency was matched by an uplift in the amount spent on each trip, which was £7 higher than last year at £26.02. Analysts at Morgan Stanley said: “We note that, even when things stabilise, we would still expect more in-home consumption, which should benefit grocers.”

They said reports suggesting that Tesco had started laying off the first wave of the 45,000 temporary workers it hired in response to Covid-19 were a sign that a more normalised spending environment had emerged.

This could mean that potential costs flagged recently by Tesco of more than £650 million may end up being less than expected. Morgan Stanley has a price target of 285p, compared with the current 235.5p.

Sainsbury's is due to present its annual results on Thursday, when the focus will be on whether it goes ahead with a £247 million dividend at the same time as being eligible for taxpayer relief on business rates. Profits for the year are likely to be down slightly to £590 million.

The shares have remained close to 200p during the lockdown period, having fluctuated between 173p and 215p in the days beforehand. Morrisons was 1% higher today at 188p.

