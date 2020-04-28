M&S’s dividend shock, Games Workshop amazes

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Even though the majority of its stores remain closed, it is due to make trade sales in Europe and North America from this week and a number of stores have also re-opened in China.

This should mean profits for the year to May 31 will be at least £70 million, albeit lower than previous market expectations. It has secured an overdraft facility of £25 million for a six-month period in case it is needed to meet operational cash flow requirements.

Shares, which peaked at a record high of 7,300p in February before halving to less than 3,600p a month later, currently stand at 5,840p.

Drinks giant Diageo (LSE:DGE) is another on the recovery trail after seeing its shares rally from 2,181p in mid-March to 2,752p at lunchtime today. Today's 1% rise came after the Guinness and Johnnie Walker maker announced a bond issue to raise US$2.5 billion.

Elsewhere in the top-flight, Rightmove (LSE:RMV) shares rose 3% higher at 483p after the online estate agency portal said it not only had sufficient liquidity but was “well positioned to return to growth as markets normalise”.

As well as being eligible to access the UK Government’s Covid Corporate Financing Facility, Rightmove said its revolving credit facility had been extended to February 2022.

Weir Group (LSE:WEIR) shares were 3% higher at 888.6p after the engineering business said it had acted quickly to protect its oil and gas business from the steep downturn in market conditions.

Demand in the mining sectors remains robust, while there's been no impact on the company's ability to meet customer demand. It also has sufficient liquidity to manage through a range of downside scenarios.

One of the biggest risers of the session came from Burford Capital (LSE:BUR) after CEO Christopher Bogart said 2020 had got off to a “terrific start” for the AIM-listed litigation financier. The company said the first four months of the year had seen court results or arbitral awards that, if paid in full, would generate substantial income and cash receipts.

Shares jumped 22% to 495p as Burford added that it expected the aftermath of the Covid-19 crisis “to be a time of significant demand for its services”.

