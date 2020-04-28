M&S’s dividend shock, Games Workshop amazes

There’s more misery for income seekers, but Burford Capital is up 20% and Games Workshop keeps rising.

The prospect of no Marks & Spencer (LSE:MKS) dividend for at least 18 months darkened the mood of long-suffering investors today, having seen shares crash below 100p during the Covid-19 crisis. To highlight how far the retail giant has fallen in recent years, Games Workshop (LSE:GAW) was today worth more than M&S after an encouraging trading update from the fantasy war games business sent shares 11% higher for a market value of almost £2 billion. M&S shares, meanwhile, remain close to a record low amid the growing realisation that protracted disruption from the Covid-19 pandemic will delay its long-awaited transformation plan by yet another year to 2021 at the earliest. BP shares yield 10.6% after dividend retained

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Chart of the week: FTSE 100 could do something spectacular very soon In the meantime, M&S has secured the support of its lenders to relax or remove covenant tests on its £1.1 billion credit facility as part of a series of measures that should mean it is able to withstand the worst of the retail conditions over the next 18 months. This comes at a price for investors, however, with M&S warning it is unlikely to pay a dividend for the 2020/21 financial year in order to generate a cash saving of about £210 million. M&S has already ruled out a dividend alongside next month's annual results, leading to a saving of £130 million. It last paid an interim dividend of 3.9p a share in January, although this was 40% lower than a year ago due to the cost of its 50% acquisition of Ocado's (LSE:OCDO) retail operations.

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance At a time when companies are using government support schemes, it should come as no surprise to find consumer-facing businesses taking a hit on their dividend. What makes the M&S announcement more significant is that it is one of the first companies to extend the horizon of dividend cuts from Covid-19 into 2021. As recently as 2018, M&S was paying its shareholders a total dividend of 18.7p a share, worth more than £300 million. Not only is there no prospect of a dividend, an investor voucher scheme ended in January, and there's little expectation that M&S's usually popular AGM will be open to shareholders in July. In contrast, Tesco (LSE:TSCO) is still due to pay its shareholders 6.5p a share final dividend in early July, while Sainsbury's (LSE:SBRY) may unveil a £250 million dividend alongside results later this week. M&S benefits from having a strong food business, but, unlike its supermarket rivals, is impacted by the lockdown due to the closure of cafes and slowdown in travel and some city centre locations. It expects demand for its clothing and home ranges will be “materially subdued” over the rest of 2020. More details on its cost saving plans will be revealed with results on 20 May, alongside how it will accelerate the long-awaited transformation programme. The creation of a multi-channel food operation in partnership with Ocado will go ahead in September. While M&S shares remained below 100p today, Games Workshop shares rallied another 11% to continue their recent recovery. The company, which has richly rewarded shareholders in recent years, revealed that online orders will resume from next week.