Is Taylor Wimpey and its 11% dividend yield still a top Brexit play?

Taylor Wimpey shares appear dirt cheap and offer a double-digit prospective yield, but these can also be huge red flags. Graeme Evans investigates.

Today's contrasting share price fortunes for blue-chip high-yielders Vodafone and Taylor Wimpey has further highlighted the scale of Brexit uncertainty hanging over the housebuilding giant.

Updates from both Vodafone and Taylor Wimpey reassured income seeking investors over the pair's attractive dividend prospects. But while the mobile phone giant surged 7% to the top of the FTSE 100 Index, Taylor slid by as much as 4% as it continued the disappointing performance seen in 2018.

Despite its promise to return £600 million to shareholders next year, the stock has been dragged down by fears that political and economic uncertainty will wreck demand. The company didn't help sentiment today when it said it was seeing some signs of customer caution, particularly in the South East.

Next year's volumes are expected to be broadly flat, but there's confidence that a new strategy will lead to significant growth from 2020. Taylor's long-time boss Pete Redfern also points out that the group has a strong balance sheet and high-quality landbank and is well placed to generate strong cash flows.

Against this background and with a price/earnings (PE) multiple of 8.5x, investors and analysts continue to ponder whether Taylor's 11% projected 2019 yield represents one of Brexit Britain's best-value stocks.

UBS certainly thought so last month, when they chose Taylor Wimpey and Howden Joinery as their two Brexit plays in the UK. They noted at the time that the housebuilder had seen its PE drop by a third between 2016 and their 2019 calendar year projection, despite growth of 22% in earnings per share.