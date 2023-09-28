Is there still a place for commodities in your portfolio?

The commodities market has provided many opportunities for investors that have stood the test of time. But the market – and the world – is changing. The climate emergency has placed growing emphasis on the need to move towards ‘greener’ materials and ways of generating electricity, and geopolitical tensions and war has created supply-chain issues that show no sign of slowing down.

With many governments and industries around the world committing to a greener future, should investors still consider commodities as part of their portfolios? If so, which ones? And how can they access them?

Join host and Bloomberg columnist Merryn Somerset Webb and a formidable line-up of experts for an exclusive round-table discussion.

Panel:

Ed Conway, Economics and Data Editor, Sky News

Jonathan Waghorn, Portfolio Manager, Guinness Global Investors

Nitesh Shah, Head of Commodities and Macroeconomic Research, WisdomTree Europe