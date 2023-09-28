Is there still a place for commodities in your portfolio?
Join host and Bloomberg columnist Merryn Somerset Webb and a formidable line-up of experts for an exclusive round-table discussion.
The commodities market has provided many opportunities for investors that have stood the test of time. But the market – and the world – is changing. The climate emergency has placed growing emphasis on the need to move towards ‘greener’ materials and ways of generating electricity, and geopolitical tensions and war has created supply-chain issues that show no sign of slowing down.
With many governments and industries around the world committing to a greener future, should investors still consider commodities as part of their portfolios? If so, which ones? And how can they access them?
Panel:
Ed Conway, Economics and Data Editor, Sky News
Jonathan Waghorn, Portfolio Manager, Guinness Global Investors
Nitesh Shah, Head of Commodities and Macroeconomic Research, WisdomTree Europe
