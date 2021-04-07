These top stocks are not just for sporty types

Two of the companies that have fallen foul of tensions between the West and China over human rights abuses are athletics clothing makers adidas (XETRA:ADS) and Nike (NYSE:NKE). Investors could still consider having one or the other of these world-famous brands in their portfolios, though.

The growing economic strength and strategic importance of China on the world stage has caused rumblings about the suppression of Tibet, the destruction of democratic rights in Hong Kong and territorial expansion in the South China Sea, but it is the plight of the Uighur Muslim minority that has finally fired the outcry that China has gone too far.

Foreign brands have started to avoid using cotton grown in the Xinjiang region over allegations that the Uighurs are forced into slave labour there, and China has unsurprisingly responded by organizing a “spontaneous” boycott of Western brands including Nike in the US, Adidas in Germany and H&M (OMX:HM B) in Sweden.

This is admittedly a blow to the sector, as sales were starting to take off among customers in the growing Chinese middle class with a taste for known labels. This boycott shuts out a large and potentially lucrative market of aspiring people. On the other hand, to ignore the burgeoning concerns in the West and many parts of Asia over China’s human rights record would have risked jeopardising sales in other parts of the world and possibly falling foul of US sanctions.

Adidas, in particular, was targeting China as a strategic growth area just before the boycott there started rolling. It aims to double its e-commerce sales by 2025 and boost its record on sustainability, which has become an important issue among its mainly young clientele, by using recycled and natural materials.

It is already well on track, with e-commerce up 53% in 2020, although that boost was artificially inflated by the closure of stores during lockdowns in various countries. This switch in emphasis should help profits by cutting out retailers as sportswear brands in general increasingly concentrate on selling direct to consumers.