Three shares to help feed the world?

A trio of ag-tech firms with robotic ‘farmers’ could help keep food on our plates despite a booming global population, the climate crisis and food insecurity. Even FTSE 100 firm Ocado wants a bite.

Yes, we have no tomatoes. If you’ve been to a major UK supermarket recently, you’ll likely have seen empty cartons where the tomatoes, peppers, broccoli, and cucumbers usually sit. I couldn’t find any tomatoes or cucumbers in my local Tesco Express, for example. Some firms, including Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons, have even introduced temporary limits on some fruits and vegetables because of the problem.

The shortages are due to bad weather in North Africa and Europe – regions that we rely on in winter to supply the UK with certain fruit and vegetables. The BBC reports that “southern Spain has been suffering unusually cold weather and in Morocco crop yields have been affected by floods, while storms have led to ferries being delayed or cancelled”. In addition, farmers in this country and the Netherlands have been affected by higher electricity prices, and so have had to cut back on their use of greenhouses.

Carol Wagstaff, professor of crop quality for health at the University of Reading, said: “Climate change is causing an increased frequency of extreme weather events, which will make our supply of fresh food more vulnerable. Although it would be good to grow more of our food in the UK, we have to recognise that to produce crops out of season requires high energy for additional heating and artificial lighting of glasshouses and polytunnels – and we would need to be confident that this comes from renewable sources to avoid simply adding to the challenge of climate change.

“If we only eat vegetables that are in season, then at this time of year we would really struggle to eat the five-a-day that we need as part of a healthy diet.”

In December 2021, the government published a UK Food Security Report. It highlighted that since 2010, the UK’s food system has been impacted by Brexit, greater climate change impacts, and Covid-19. The war in Ukraine, deemed the ‘breadbasket of Europe’, has exacerbated food insecurity, while also impacting energy prices.

I’m conscious that not being able to buy certain produce in the UK for a short time is more of an inconvenience (or what some people might call a ‘first-world problem’) than a crisis, especially at a time when thousands lost their lives to the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, and while war persists in Ukraine. However, shortages raise interesting questions about food security against the backdrop of the climate emergency and a growing global population.

Here are three speculative share ideas involving innovative, but high-risk, firms that could play a role in securing food for a growing global population, while limiting harmful effects on our planet.

Food glorious food shares

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) is a $106.8 million (£89 million) Nasdaq-listed agriculture technology company “developing and operating some of the world’s largest high-tech indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system”.

According to its website, the US company’s farms are designed to “grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural run-off”.

AppHarvest has four farms in the state of Kentucky (the farm in Morehead is pictured below) growing tomatoes, salad greens, and berries. The company will release its fourth-quarter and full-year results on 9 March. It recently raised $46 million via a share offering.

Regarding electricity, the company says: “our hybrid lighting allows us to use LED lights that are 40% more efficient than traditional lighting”. LED lights are also cheaper.