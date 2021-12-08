Time to buy one of the 10 biggest dividend payers in the world

After a stunning first half, shares of this famous income stock are marking time, but that may be about to change, reckons our overseas investing expert.

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is no guide to future performance Two issues are holding back investors. One is the chopping and changing that raises fears that AXA is not yet properly focused. In recent months it has reorganized its Indian non-life operations in a joint venture and sold its insurance businesses in Singapore and in Malaysia. The other is that the insurer may run out of steam after a spectacular rebound in the first half, especially if the spike in Covid-related claims that bedevilled results last year is repeated. AXA reported nearly €4 billion in net profit in the first half compared with €1.43 billion in the same period of 2020 when claims arising from business interruption and event cancellation prompted a €1.5 billion charge. The second half will not prove so spectacular, given that it will include possibly €500 million in claims for July’s floods in Germany and Belgium. There are also some outstanding issues over claims by French restaurant owners forced to shut down last year, but these are gradually being ironed out. Why I’m buying ‘value’ stocks and other top tips

Ian Heslop's outlook for the US stock market in 2022

Take control of your retirement planning with our award-winning, low-cost Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP) On the whole, first-half figures showing a 12% rise in net income do suggest a particularly robust underlying performance that should be repeated, at least in part. The XL unit, which bore the brunt of the pandemic claims last year, swung back into profit in the first half of this year and chief executive Thomas Buberl is confident that it will achieve its €1.2 billion earnings target for the full year, thanks to increases in premiums. AXA shares have consistently hit a ceiling at around €25 over the past five years, but they have recovered well from the horrors of last year, when they twice fell below €14. They are now bumping against the ceiling again. Hobson’s choice: Buy below $27. The shares should make a push towards €29, which could prove to be the next ceiling. The downside looks limited to €24 and there is comfort in the yield of 5.6%. Rodney Hobson is a freelance contributor and not a direct employee of interactive investor.

