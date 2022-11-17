Tips and tactics to help you build a portfolio

Interactive Investor

17th November 2022

Becky and Kyle explore the key questions you should ask on the road to building a portfolio, while funds and investment trusts expert Sam Benstead drops in ahead of the World Cup this weekend to name his investment teamsheet, taking inspiration from how football managers set up their players on the pitch.

As ever, any investments mentioned in our conversation are not personal recommendations.

Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

