Tips and tactics to help you build a portfolio

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Becky and Kyle explore the key questions you should ask on the road to building a portfolio, while funds and investment trusts expert Sam Benstead drops in ahead of the World Cup this weekend to name his investment teamsheet, taking inspiration from how football managers set up their players on the pitch.

As ever, any investments mentioned in our conversation are not personal recommendations.

Join the conversation on Twitter @iiOnTheMoney or by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.