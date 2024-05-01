Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in April 2024
Strong returns from gold this year attracts ETF buyers, while core global and US trackers remained popular.
1st May 2024 11:44
by Sam Benstead from interactive investor
Exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors added gold to their portfolio last month, as the precious metal rose in value due to investors pricing in higher inflation for longer.
The iShares Physical Gold ETC was a new entry in fourth place. It owns physical gold to track the price of the metal. Charging just 0.12% in yearly fees, it is a very cost-efficient way for investors to own a commodity. This tracker is up 13% in 2024, as is the price of gold in sterling terms. However, since mid-April the gold price has fallen about 6%.
Sebastian Lyon, manager of Personal Assets Ord (LSE:PNL) investment trust, which has a 12% position in gold, says that the price rise this year is due to central banks buying gold, rising geopolitical risk and concerns about government debt.
Lyon therefore says that the rising gold price is beginning to reflect the probability that inflation will be sticky as central banks choose easier monetary policy over a burgeoning interest expense.
The most-popular three ETFs were unchanged last month. Two, from Vanguard, track America’s S&P 500 index of its largest shares, with income shares more popular than accumulation shares. The other was a developed world tracker from BlackRock, which has about 70% invested in the US.
Three other global tracker funds made the list: Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (acc) in fifth and Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF (dis) in sixth place, followed by Vanguard FTSE Developed World Ucits ETF which was a new entry in ninth.
The two “all world” trackers include emerging markets and have around 3,500 shares in them, which contrasts with the 2,100 shares in the developed world alternative.
Invesco Nasdaq 100 Ucits ETF remained popular in seventh place, but two other technology-focused ETFs dropped off the list: VanEck Semiconductor ETF and iShares S&P 500 Info Tech Sector ETF.
Rounding off the most-bought ETF list last month were iShares Core FTSE 100 Ucits ETF, which was a new entry in eighth, and iShares Core S&P 500 Ucits ETF, which fell one place to 10th.
The FTSE 100 has performed similarly to the S&P 500 this year, with both markets up about 7% in sterling terms and with dividends reinvested.
Top 10 most-popular ETFs in April 2024
|Position
|ETF
|Change on last month
|One-year return
|Three-year return
|1
|Vanguard S&P 500 UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VUSA)
|No change
|24.5
|40.2
|2
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VUAG)
|No change
|24.5
|40.2
|3
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:SWDA)
|No change
|20.1
|32
|4
|iShares Physical Gold ETC GBP (LSE:SGLN)
|New entry
|17.8
|45.1
|5
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF GBP (LSE:VWRL)
|Down one
|18.8
|26.3
|6
|Vanguard FTSE All-World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VWRP)
|No change
|18.8
|26.3
|7
|Invesco EQQQ NASDAQ-100 ETF GBP (LSE:EQQQ)
|No change
|35
|43.3
|8
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF GBP Dist (LSE:ISF)
|No change
|7.5
|30.5
|9
|Vanguard FTSE Dev World ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:VHVG)
|New entry
|19.8
|30.7
|10
|iShares Core S&P 500 ETF USD Acc GBP (LSE:CSP1)
|Down one
|24.5
|30.3
Performance data sourced from FE Fundinfo. Performance data to 30 April 2024. Rankings are based on the number of “buys” during April 2024.
