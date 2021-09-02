Top 10 most-purchased ETFs in August 2021
2nd September 2021 09:21
Notably, the iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF was knocked off its top place perch for the first time in several months.
Investor appetite for gold picked up in August, according to the latest most-bought exchange-traded fund (ETF) data from interactive investor. The iShares Physical Gold ETC (LSE:IGLN) was the fourth most-purchased ETF on the platform over the course of the month, rising six places compared to July.
This comes despite the fact that gold declined in price slightly over the course of August. While gold performed well in 2020, it has struggled over the past year. On a one-year basis, the ETF has lost 11%.
Notably, the iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF (LSE:ISF) was knocked off its top place perch for the first time in several months. Replacing it was the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (LSE:VUSD), suggesting a slight increased interest in US shares among ETF investors.
In August, the US market continued to march higher, clocking a price return of 3%. This was due to a combination of the Federal Reserve's dovish tone and strong earnings reports. The Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq 100 (LSE:EQQQ) kept a spot in the top 10, albeit one place below where it was the month prior.
However, despite the iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF slipping by one place, investor appetite for UK shares remained steady. The Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LSE:VUKE) remained in third place, while the Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (LSE:VMID) rose by two places.
The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (LSE:INRG) was slightly less popular than last month, moving down by three places to ninth position. In 2020, the ETF at times topped our most-purchased ETF list as investors became increasingly attracted to the decarbonisation theme. The inflows have forced the ETF’s index provider to rejig its index inclusion requirements On a three-year basis, the ETF has returned 157.4%.
Investors also continued to buy globally diversified ETFs, with both the Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF (LSE:VWRD) and the iShares Core MSCI World ETF (LSE:IWDA) remaining in the top 10. However, while the Vanguard version retained its place, its iShares rival fell three places.
There were no new entrants to the top 10 in August.
Most-popular ETFs in August
|Position
|ETF
|Change from July
|1-year performance (%) to 1 September
|3-year performance (%) to 1 September
|1
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|1
|27.5
|53.5
|2
|iShares Core FTSE 100 ETF
|-1
|24
|7.7
|3
|Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF
|no change
|24
|7.6
|4
|iShares Physical Gold ETC
|6
|-11
|40.6
|5
|Vanguard FTSE All-World UCITS ETF
|no change
|24.9
|40.7
|6
|Vanguard FTSE 250 UCITS ETF
|2
|37.7
|24.3
|7
|WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Lvrgd ETP
|-3
|73.7
|-22
|8
|iShares Core MSCI World ETF
|-1
|25.6
|43.6
|9
|iShares Global Clean Energy
|-3
|30.6
|157.4
|10
|Invesco EQQQ Nasdaq 100
|-1
|25.8
|95.5
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of August.
