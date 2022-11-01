The top 10 most-purchased ETFs in October 2022

In October, ETFs tracking the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 both fell in the top 10 rankings, which measure the number of “buys” among customers of interactive investor. The iShares Core FTSE 100 Ucits ETF dropped from first to second place, while the Vanguard FTSE 100 Ucits ETF fell from third to fifth, and the Vanguard FTSE 250 Ucits ETF fell from fourth to sixth.

Meanwhile, the WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short ETF rose five places to third. This ETF uses derivatives and leverage to bet that the UK market will fall, rewarding investors if it does but punishing them heavily if it does not.

In October, the FTSE 100 rose 4% and the FTSE 250 rose around 4%. The market was boosted by the appointment of Rishi Sunak as prime minister and Jeremy Hunt as chancellor, as well as strong results from oil companies.

The duo are deemed by markets to be more prudent financially than Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng because they will attempt to control inflation and spending rather than pursue short-term economic growth. Falling bond yields, due to greater confidence in the government, also boosted the stock market.

US shares performed even better in October, with the S&P 500 rising 5%. ETF investors reacted by pushing Vanguard S&P 500 Ucits ETF (distributing) to the top of the rankings, from second place in September.

The accumulation version of this ETF stayed in ninth place, while the Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF, which has 63% invested in North America, fell three places to eighth place.

Despite disappointing earnings results from technology shares, the market as a whole rose due to increased optimism that the economy was growing healthily (GDP growth was 2.6% in the third quarter in the US), and that inflation had turned a corner, which may cause the US central bank to raise interest rates less aggressively.

New entries on the most-bought ETFs list for October included the WisdomTree Nasdaq 100 3x Daily Short in fourth place and the WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Long in 10th place. Other leveraged ETFs featuring were the WisdomTree Nasdaq 100 3x Daily Long up three places to seventh and the WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short in third place.

Investors should be careful with leveraged ETFs though, as although there are potential gains to be made, they could experience significant losses too. The promotional literature of many leveraged products specifies that they should not be held for more than one day, and our article explains why in more detail.

Just missing out on the top 10 list was the iShares Index Linked Gilt Ucits ETF. Rising bond yields mean that investors can now get positive inflation-adjusted returns from index-linked bonds, which has boosted demand for ETFs that track this part of the bond market.

Top 10 most-popular ETFs in October 2022

Position ETF Change on last month 1-year return (%) 3-year return (%) 1 Vanguard S&P 500 Ucits ETF (distributing) Up one 1.4 49.3 2 iShares Core FTSE 100 Ucits ETF Down one 1 7.9 3 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short Up five -16 -62.9 4 WisdomTree Nasdaq 100 3x Daily Short New entry 74.2 -92.1 5 Vanguard FTSE 100 Ucits ETF Down two 0.9 7.8 6 Vanguard FTSE 250 Ucits ETF Down two -20.4 -4.7 7 Wisdom Tree Nasdaq 100 3x Daily Long Up three -66.5 42.1 8 Vanguard FTSE All World Ucits ETF Down three -4.9 28.8 9 Vanguard S&P 500 Ucits ETF (accumulating) No change 1.4 42.6 10 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Long New entry -9 -23.8

Source: Fe FundInfo/interactive investor, 1 November 2022. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” during the month of October.