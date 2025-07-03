Top 20 FTSE 100 shares in the first half of 2025

There’s been plenty for investors to digest and analyse over the past six months. Here are the big blue-chip winners and losers so far this year.

3rd July 2025 14:26

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

This was always going to be an interesting year for investors, and while there’s always plenty going on, the inauguration of a new US president always brings an extra level of risk. And that’s certainly what we’ve seen since Donald Trump took the oath in January.

US tariffs have caused huge disruption to the global economic order, concerns about inflation and interest rate policy rumble on, a recession remains a threat, while military conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine has potential to affect financial markets worldwide.

There’s been plenty on the domestic front too, with the newish Labour government implementing its own agenda with mixed outcomes. While the chancellor’s aims are noble, her decisions have not gone down well with British companies now coping with both higher national insurance contributions and an increase to the minimum wage.

There have been many casualties in the FTSE 100 index, but 70% of blue-chips stocks still managed to post gains during the first half of 2025, many of them significant positive returns. Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) leads the way with 132% gain.

Here are the 20 top performing stocks in the FTSE 100 shares over the past six months, and the 20 stocks at the bottom of the pile.

20 best performing FTSE 100 stocks in H1

NamePriceShare price change H1 2025 (%)Share price change 1 month (%)Share price change 1 year (%)Forward yieldForward PE
1Fresnillo PLC1457p132.017.8154.03.218.2
2Babcock International Group PLC1077p129.05.4105.00.820.0
3Rolls-Royce Group PLC943p70.25.5107.00.838.4
4BAE Systems PLC1861p64.3-4.945.71.924.8
5Airtel Africa PLC180.95p58.7-1.352.72.916.3
6Endeavour Mining PLC2267p56.4-4.229.63.310.6
7Prudential PLC911.9p43.36.626.62.211.7
8Lloyds Banking Group PLC74.98p40.0-2.734.24.710.0
9Coca-Cola HBC AG3948p39.21.447.22.617.1
10St James's Place PLC1174.5p36.46.6111.01.516.8
11BT Group PLC194.8p34.510.441.14.310.5
12Aviva PLC611.5p32.1-0.828.86.312.0
13Entain PLC916.4p31.123.445.02.119.6
14Next PLC12217.5p31.0-5.434.12.417.1
15Smiths Group PLC2237p30.72.229.82.118.8
16ConvaTec Group PLC264.2p30.4-9.111.22.020.4
17M&G PLC255.7p29.97.024.18.19.4
18Phoenix Group Holdings645p29.1-0.120.38.711.8
19NatWest Group PLC483.9p27.2-9.250.56.17.9
20Barclays PLC330.2p25.80.351.42.87.9

Source: ShareScope 30 June 2025

20 worst performing FTSE 100 stocks in H1

NamePriceShare price change H1 2025 (%)Share price change 1 month (%)Share price change 1 year (%)Forward yieldForward PE
100WPP Group PLC533.2p-38.0-8.9-27.06.96.6
99Bunzl PLC2345p-29.61.3-22.73.213.3
98Diageo PLC1924.75p-28.0-3.3-23.33.916.4
97Glencore PLC309.45p-19.89.5-35.12.922.6
96InterContinental Hotels Group PLC8555p-16.60.44.11.623.7
95Pearson PLC1074p-16.4-1.19.22.416.8
94Croda International PLC3069.5p-13.61.9-25.03.820.3
93Spirax Group PLC6167.5p-13.19.0-28.22.821.3
92Rentokil Initial PLC351.45p-12.20.2-24.42.517.4
91Rio Tinto PLC4321.5p-10.1-0.4-18.96.09.5
90Anglo American PLC2253.5p-9.13.4-7.11.626.9
89DCC PLC4858p-8.06.1-13.64.310.6
88JD Sports Fashion PLC91.27p-7.512.8-19.21.17.6
87Compass Group PLC2508p-7.3-2.817.41.926.4
86BP PLC380.65p-7.04.2-21.16.310.1
85Intermediate Capital Group PLC1952p-6.7-2.0-11.64.412.0
84Ashtead Group PLC4796p-6.012.5-7.41.616.9
83London Stock Exchange Group PLC10810p-5.8-3.917.01.327.2
82Marks & Spencer Group PLC342p-5.6-8.718.41.613.4
81easyJet PLC529.2p-5.0-8.814.32.77.5

Source: ShareScope 30 June 2025

