Top 20 FTSE 100 shares in the first half of 2025
There’s been plenty for investors to digest and analyse over the past six months. Here are the big blue-chip winners and losers so far this year.
3rd July 2025 14:26
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
This was always going to be an interesting year for investors, and while there’s always plenty going on, the inauguration of a new US president always brings an extra level of risk. And that’s certainly what we’ve seen since Donald Trump took the oath in January.
US tariffs have caused huge disruption to the global economic order, concerns about inflation and interest rate policy rumble on, a recession remains a threat, while military conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine has potential to affect financial markets worldwide.
There’s been plenty on the domestic front too, with the newish Labour government implementing its own agenda with mixed outcomes. While the chancellor’s aims are noble, her decisions have not gone down well with British companies now coping with both higher national insurance contributions and an increase to the minimum wage.
There have been many casualties in the FTSE 100 index, but 70% of blue-chips stocks still managed to post gains during the first half of 2025, many of them significant positive returns. Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) leads the way with 132% gain.
Here are the 20 top performing stocks in the FTSE 100 shares over the past six months, and the 20 stocks at the bottom of the pile.
20 best performing FTSE 100 stocks in H1
|Name
|Price
|Share price change H1 2025 (%)
|Share price change 1 month (%)
|Share price change 1 year (%)
|Forward yield
|Forward PE
|1
|Fresnillo PLC
|1457p
|132.0
|17.8
|154.0
|3.2
|18.2
|2
|Babcock International Group PLC
|1077p
|129.0
|5.4
|105.0
|0.8
|20.0
|3
|Rolls-Royce Group PLC
|943p
|70.2
|5.5
|107.0
|0.8
|38.4
|4
|BAE Systems PLC
|1861p
|64.3
|-4.9
|45.7
|1.9
|24.8
|5
|Airtel Africa PLC
|180.95p
|58.7
|-1.3
|52.7
|2.9
|16.3
|6
|Endeavour Mining PLC
|2267p
|56.4
|-4.2
|29.6
|3.3
|10.6
|7
|Prudential PLC
|911.9p
|43.3
|6.6
|26.6
|2.2
|11.7
|8
|Lloyds Banking Group PLC
|74.98p
|40.0
|-2.7
|34.2
|4.7
|10.0
|9
|Coca-Cola HBC AG
|3948p
|39.2
|1.4
|47.2
|2.6
|17.1
|10
|St James's Place PLC
|1174.5p
|36.4
|6.6
|111.0
|1.5
|16.8
|11
|BT Group PLC
|194.8p
|34.5
|10.4
|41.1
|4.3
|10.5
|12
|Aviva PLC
|611.5p
|32.1
|-0.8
|28.8
|6.3
|12.0
|13
|Entain PLC
|916.4p
|31.1
|23.4
|45.0
|2.1
|19.6
|14
|Next PLC
|12217.5p
|31.0
|-5.4
|34.1
|2.4
|17.1
|15
|Smiths Group PLC
|2237p
|30.7
|2.2
|29.8
|2.1
|18.8
|16
|ConvaTec Group PLC
|264.2p
|30.4
|-9.1
|11.2
|2.0
|20.4
|17
|M&G PLC
|255.7p
|29.9
|7.0
|24.1
|8.1
|9.4
|18
|Phoenix Group Holdings
|645p
|29.1
|-0.1
|20.3
|8.7
|11.8
|19
|NatWest Group PLC
|483.9p
|27.2
|-9.2
|50.5
|6.1
|7.9
|20
|Barclays PLC
|330.2p
|25.8
|0.3
|51.4
|2.8
|7.9
Source: ShareScope 30 June 2025
20 worst performing FTSE 100 stocks in H1
|Name
|Price
|Share price change H1 2025 (%)
|Share price change 1 month (%)
|Share price change 1 year (%)
|Forward yield
|Forward PE
|100
|WPP Group PLC
|533.2p
|-38.0
|-8.9
|-27.0
|6.9
|6.6
|99
|Bunzl PLC
|2345p
|-29.6
|1.3
|-22.7
|3.2
|13.3
|98
|Diageo PLC
|1924.75p
|-28.0
|-3.3
|-23.3
|3.9
|16.4
|97
|Glencore PLC
|309.45p
|-19.8
|9.5
|-35.1
|2.9
|22.6
|96
|InterContinental Hotels Group PLC
|8555p
|-16.6
|0.4
|4.1
|1.6
|23.7
|95
|Pearson PLC
|1074p
|-16.4
|-1.1
|9.2
|2.4
|16.8
|94
|Croda International PLC
|3069.5p
|-13.6
|1.9
|-25.0
|3.8
|20.3
|93
|Spirax Group PLC
|6167.5p
|-13.1
|9.0
|-28.2
|2.8
|21.3
|92
|Rentokil Initial PLC
|351.45p
|-12.2
|0.2
|-24.4
|2.5
|17.4
|91
|Rio Tinto PLC
|4321.5p
|-10.1
|-0.4
|-18.9
|6.0
|9.5
|90
|Anglo American PLC
|2253.5p
|-9.1
|3.4
|-7.1
|1.6
|26.9
|89
|DCC PLC
|4858p
|-8.0
|6.1
|-13.6
|4.3
|10.6
|88
|JD Sports Fashion PLC
|91.27p
|-7.5
|12.8
|-19.2
|1.1
|7.6
|87
|Compass Group PLC
|2508p
|-7.3
|-2.8
|17.4
|1.9
|26.4
|86
|BP PLC
|380.65p
|-7.0
|4.2
|-21.1
|6.3
|10.1
|85
|Intermediate Capital Group PLC
|1952p
|-6.7
|-2.0
|-11.6
|4.4
|12.0
|84
|Ashtead Group PLC
|4796p
|-6.0
|12.5
|-7.4
|1.6
|16.9
|83
|London Stock Exchange Group PLC
|10810p
|-5.8
|-3.9
|17.0
|1.3
|27.2
|82
|Marks & Spencer Group PLC
|342p
|-5.6
|-8.7
|18.4
|1.6
|13.4
|81
|easyJet PLC
|529.2p
|-5.0
|-8.8
|14.3
|2.7
|7.5
Source: ShareScope 30 June 2025
