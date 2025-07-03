Top 20 FTSE 100 shares in the first half of 2025

This was always going to be an interesting year for investors, and while there’s always plenty going on, the inauguration of a new US president always brings an extra level of risk. And that’s certainly what we’ve seen since Donald Trump took the oath in January.

US tariffs have caused huge disruption to the global economic order, concerns about inflation and interest rate policy rumble on, a recession remains a threat, while military conflict in the Middle East and Ukraine has potential to affect financial markets worldwide.

There’s been plenty on the domestic front too, with the newish Labour government implementing its own agenda with mixed outcomes. While the chancellor’s aims are noble, her decisions have not gone down well with British companies now coping with both higher national insurance contributions and an increase to the minimum wage.

There have been many casualties in the FTSE 100 index, but 70% of blue-chips stocks still managed to post gains during the first half of 2025, many of them significant positive returns. Fresnillo (LSE:FRES) leads the way with 132% gain.

Here are the 20 top performing stocks in the FTSE 100 shares over the past six months, and the 20 stocks at the bottom of the pile.

20 best performing FTSE 100 stocks in H1

Name Price Share price change H1 2025 (%) Share price change 1 month (%) Share price change 1 year (%) Forward yield Forward PE 1 Fresnillo PLC 1457p 132.0 17.8 154.0 3.2 18.2 2 Babcock International Group PLC 1077p 129.0 5.4 105.0 0.8 20.0 3 Rolls-Royce Group PLC 943p 70.2 5.5 107.0 0.8 38.4 4 BAE Systems PLC 1861p 64.3 -4.9 45.7 1.9 24.8 5 Airtel Africa PLC 180.95p 58.7 -1.3 52.7 2.9 16.3 6 Endeavour Mining PLC 2267p 56.4 -4.2 29.6 3.3 10.6 7 Prudential PLC 911.9p 43.3 6.6 26.6 2.2 11.7 8 Lloyds Banking Group PLC 74.98p 40.0 -2.7 34.2 4.7 10.0 9 Coca-Cola HBC AG 3948p 39.2 1.4 47.2 2.6 17.1 10 St James's Place PLC 1174.5p 36.4 6.6 111.0 1.5 16.8 11 BT Group PLC 194.8p 34.5 10.4 41.1 4.3 10.5 12 Aviva PLC 611.5p 32.1 -0.8 28.8 6.3 12.0 13 Entain PLC 916.4p 31.1 23.4 45.0 2.1 19.6 14 Next PLC 12217.5p 31.0 -5.4 34.1 2.4 17.1 15 Smiths Group PLC 2237p 30.7 2.2 29.8 2.1 18.8 16 ConvaTec Group PLC 264.2p 30.4 -9.1 11.2 2.0 20.4 17 M&G PLC 255.7p 29.9 7.0 24.1 8.1 9.4 18 Phoenix Group Holdings 645p 29.1 -0.1 20.3 8.7 11.8 19 NatWest Group PLC 483.9p 27.2 -9.2 50.5 6.1 7.9 20 Barclays PLC 330.2p 25.8 0.3 51.4 2.8 7.9

Source: ShareScope 30 June 2025

20 worst performing FTSE 100 stocks in H1

Name Price Share price change H1 2025 (%) Share price change 1 month (%) Share price change 1 year (%) Forward yield Forward PE 100 WPP Group PLC 533.2p -38.0 -8.9 -27.0 6.9 6.6 99 Bunzl PLC 2345p -29.6 1.3 -22.7 3.2 13.3 98 Diageo PLC 1924.75p -28.0 -3.3 -23.3 3.9 16.4 97 Glencore PLC 309.45p -19.8 9.5 -35.1 2.9 22.6 96 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC 8555p -16.6 0.4 4.1 1.6 23.7 95 Pearson PLC 1074p -16.4 -1.1 9.2 2.4 16.8 94 Croda International PLC 3069.5p -13.6 1.9 -25.0 3.8 20.3 93 Spirax Group PLC 6167.5p -13.1 9.0 -28.2 2.8 21.3 92 Rentokil Initial PLC 351.45p -12.2 0.2 -24.4 2.5 17.4 91 Rio Tinto PLC 4321.5p -10.1 -0.4 -18.9 6.0 9.5 90 Anglo American PLC 2253.5p -9.1 3.4 -7.1 1.6 26.9 89 DCC PLC 4858p -8.0 6.1 -13.6 4.3 10.6 88 JD Sports Fashion PLC 91.27p -7.5 12.8 -19.2 1.1 7.6 87 Compass Group PLC 2508p -7.3 -2.8 17.4 1.9 26.4 86 BP PLC 380.65p -7.0 4.2 -21.1 6.3 10.1 85 Intermediate Capital Group PLC 1952p -6.7 -2.0 -11.6 4.4 12.0 84 Ashtead Group PLC 4796p -6.0 12.5 -7.4 1.6 16.9 83 London Stock Exchange Group PLC 10810p -5.8 -3.9 17.0 1.3 27.2 82 Marks & Spencer Group PLC 342p -5.6 -8.7 18.4 1.6 13.4 81 easyJet PLC 529.2p -5.0 -8.8 14.3 2.7 7.5

Source: ShareScope 30 June 2025