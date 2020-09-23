Track a recovering media giant and this rising star

Rodney Hobson is an experienced financial writer and commentator who has held senior editorial positions on publications and websites in the UK and Asia, including Business News Editor on The Times and Editor of Shares magazine. He speaks at investment shows, including the London Investor Show, and on cruise ships. His investment books include Shares Made Simple, the best-selling beginner's guide to the stock market. He is qualified as a representative under the Financial Services Act.

Results so far this year from telecommunications conglomerate Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been disappointing after years of steady growth, but a new streaming service from its NBCUniversal (NBCU) subsidiary could help put the group back on the right track.

The streaming service is called Peacock, and it makes money from advertisements and from subscribers who can access more content and remove adverts. It launched to NBCU’s customers in April and then more widely in the United States in July, mainly through a licensing agreement with ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC). It has already reached 15 million sign-ups.

A big breakthrough, though, has come with the signing of an agreement this month with Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU), which sells streaming devices and also cashes in on a growing advertising business feeding into tens of millions of users.

Peacock was initially not available through Roku or Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) because it did not want to concede too large a slice of revenue. Roku was known to want a 30% cut but presumably has conceded a better deal, although terms have not been disclosed. Roku claims to have signed “a meaningful partnership on advertising”.

Peacock is also available on Apple TV from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Chromecast from Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and a variety of smart TVs and videogame consoles. Its TV shows including Ray Donovan, The Affair, Charmed, Undercover Boss, The Game, Everybody Hates Chris and Real Husbands of Hollywood.

Comcast, which owns pay TV service Sky in the UK, reported revenue down 12% to $23.72 in the second quarter of 2020, with net income 6.1% lower at $3 billion. Although chairman and chief executive Brian Roberts claimed this to be a solid performance, highlighting the resilience of the company, this was hardly a stellar showing. It was, however, better than the first quarter when net income slumped by almost 40%.

While Comcast has been successful in signing up new customers in the first half, revenue and profits were hit by a fall in revenue from advertising as sports events were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Before that, revenue growth had been rising solidly, from $80.4 billion in 2016, to $84.5 billion in 2017, $94.5 billion in 2018 and $108.9 billion in 2019.

Comcast shares have recovered from a low of $32.42 at the end of March, but are still below the January peak of $47.50.