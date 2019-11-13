Tullow Oil shares down 30%, Eco Atlantic down 50%. Why?

The highs and lows of oil and gas exploration were brought home to investors today after analysis of two discoveries in Guyana triggered hefty share price slides for Tullow Oil (LSE:TLW) and its joint venture partner, AIM-listed Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LSE:ECO).

The pair said initial samples suggest the Jethro-1 and Joe-1 wells contain heavy crude oil with high sulphur content, making them more challenging and less desirable than sweet crude.

More research will now take place to determine the potential for commercial production, while Eco and its partners continue the pursuit of other discoveries in the same area. Tullow, which has a 60% stake in the Orinduik block alongside 25% for French giant Total (EURONEXT:FP), said it remained confident of the light oil potential in this “prolific oil basin”.

Eco, which has a 15% stake, added that it was encouraged by the initial analysis, given that a great part of the conventional heavy oil challenge should be eliminated by the fact that the oil is already hot in the reservoir and mobile.

However, the early evidence of heavy crude still helped to wipe out all Eco's share price gains since its August announcement of a major oil discovery in offshore Guyana. Today's 50% slide to as low as 55p is particularly painful for chief executive Gil Holzman and non-executive director Peter Nicol after they each recently spent over £50,000 on buying shares with the price at more than 140p.