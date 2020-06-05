Two fallen star stocks good enough to stage a comeback

“Framing the Food”, source: Churchill China Annual Report

In the current environment, therefore, Churchill China’s considerable strengths are weaknesses. If people aren’t eating out and the futures of restaurants are in jeopardy, the restaurants will not be ordering more plates.

These days, Churchill China earns 62% of revenue from tableware abroad, so it may also channel its efforts into its much larger markets in Europe and North America, some of which may be less affected by Covid-19.

An investment in Churchill China today is a conflicted one. It is an excellent business, but its market has dried up in a way I never imagined that makes scoring it particularly difficult. I cannot fault Churchill China as a business, but its fortunes depend on the outcomes of a pandemic I do not understand. My torment is reflected in how I score it:

Does the business make good money? [2]

＋ Yes. Return on Capital was 28% in 2019. It has improved dramatically over the last decade

＋ Cash conversion averages 60%. It has been dampened by investment in capacity and automation, and payments into the company’s pension scheme.

What could stop it growing profitably? [0]

－ Until Covid-19 dies out, is eradicated, or we learn to live with it, profitability will be reduced. 2020 may be bleak. After that, who knows?

？ Brexit: Churchill China earns 36% of revenue in Europe and imports some raw materials too.

How does its strategy address the risks? [2]

？ The longer the impact of Covid-19, the less addressable the risks

＋ A cash surplus, government help, and assets to sell off will keep the company going in the short-term

＋ Investment in proprietary materials and processes means it should emerge stronger, as the hospitality trade recovers

＋ A new logistics hub in Rotterdam will serve Europe.

Will we all benefit? [2]

＋ Family-owned business that invests for the long-term

＋ Staff development is part of core strategy

＋ Directors are very experienced, salaries are within current norms.

Are the shares cheap? [0]

？ A share price of £11.90 values the enterprise at £126 million, about 13 times adjusted profit in 2019. If the shares were available at this valuation a year ago, I would have loaded my portfolios up to the gills. But 2019 was the kind of year we might not see again for a while.

A score of 6/10 means Churchill China is probably a good long-term investment, but it is muted by a high level of uncertainty.

Hollywood Bowl: Playing a good game

Churchill China was one of three companies identified last week that confound me: a business I admire that is particularly exposed to the pandemic. Another is the tenpin bowling chain Hollywood Bowl (LSE:BOWL). While the trajectory and future impact of the pandemic is no clearer to me now than then, Hollywood Bowl has published half-year results for the period to March 2020, in which it spelled out in impressive detail actions it has taken to stay afloat and prepare for reopening.

Perhaps most impressive was news that landlords are forgoing rent, a fact confirmed by chief financial officer Laurence Keen on Twitter: