Two gold stocks as an alternative to US tech sector

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Gold traded around $1,300 an ounce until May last year, when it started to take off. It now stands at around $1,800. In sterling terms, it has soared from £980 to above £1,400 in little over a year.

That is good for Newmont, which has driven down its production costs to about $800-900 an ounce, roughly half the price it can be sold at, and lower than the $966 average in 2019. Even if the price of gold slips back, which happened after the last surge to $1,800 an ounce in 2011, Newmont will be mining at a decent profit.

Investors should beware of seeing gold as a safe haven. It brings in no income and buyers are entirely reliant on new investors being willing to pay higher prices in future in order to make a profit. It is true that those who bought in 2000 have seen the value of their holding quadruple; those who bought in 2011 are only now back to where they started.

The current rise was initially sparked by low or even negative interest rates on government bonds, making alternative investments comparatively more attractive, as Cherry Reynard reported on this website last December.

Just as the gloss was fading, an extra boost has been provided by the coronavirus crisis that has made equities less appealing. Low interest rates look likely to last for quite some time yet, while economic uncertainties will hang over the global economy for an indefinite period.

The price of copper is more dependent on the state of the global economy, but it has held up well, recovering all the losses suffered during the Covid-19 crisis to reach a 12-month high of nearly $3 a pound.

Newmont’s next figures are due on 30 July. Analysts expect quarterly earnings per share of 33 US cents, a big increase on the same quarter last year. Sales should also be ahead, though at a less spectacular rate. If these projections are vindicated, the share price could well receive a substantial boost, as further improvement is likely over the rest of 2020, particularly in the profit level.

The shares dipped briefly below $40 at the bottom of the market in March but have since peaked at $68. They are still up 42% in 2020 so far, but have come off the boil in recent days, providing an opportunity to buy at around $62, where the yield is 1.1%.

An alternative investment is Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX), which acquired Randgold, then the largest gold miner listed on the London Stock Exchange, last year. It has mines in North and South America, Australia and Africa.