10 speculative mining stocks for gold bugs

For many investors the metals and mining sector has some uniquely appealing traits that make it a portfolio diversifier like no other.

On one hand, the UK’s quoted miners are a popular source of small-cap punts. It’s a sector packed with speculative exploration plays that pay off rarely, but serve up lottery-like profits when they do.

Then there are the mega-cap global producers, which generally benefit from very little domestic exposure. When turmoil hits the economy and markets slide, these integrated miners tend to hold up better than most. Their prices surge when the macro picture is bright, and they pay market-leading dividends to boot.

So when Coronavirus emerged earlier this year, it wasn’t easy to know how the sector would respond. China was, it seems, the source of the pandemic and in terms of global supply/demand dynamics, that looked like bad news. That’s because China is easily the world’s largest consumer of industrial metals - and it’s also a major producer of a lot of them. So the prospect of blockages both ways rattled equity prices.

But it wasn’t just China. Around the world, countries and companies have moved to suspend operations to protect workers. And while some mining projects are easy to mothball, others are much more difficult and expensive to put on hold.

For the average investor, it has been difficult to make sense of it all. It’s hard to predict how this kind of global crisis affects not just the prices of commodities and metals, but also the companies that produce them. But one metal that has behaved as you might have expected is gold.

Over the past year, the price of gold has risen by nearly 30% to around US$1,781 - a high not seen for eight years. Commentators think there’s more to come. Given that gold is a beloved safe haven in times of trouble, it makes sense that the mining stocks that produce it should do well too.