The two top-performing funds we just bought

Up over four weeks and going strong

When is a trend worth investing in? With the benefit of hindsight, it is easy to tell when a trend starts and when it finishes, but it is not so easy at the time.

After a significant downturn, it is not unusual for there to be several false starts before a sustained trend emerges. This is why we at Saltydog Investor like to wait a few weeks before getting too committed.

In our fund and sector analysis, the smallest period that we consider is a week. We also calculate cumulative returns over four, 12 and 26 weeks.

We use the four-week cumulative return when ranking the sectors within the Saltydog Groups. When the four-week returns turn positive it shows that a trend is gaining momentum.

It does not guarantee that it will continue, but it has passed our first test.

Last week, when we reviewed our latest sector analysis, it showed that nearly all sectors had made gains for the second week in a row. The only exception was the property sector which went down by 0.3%.

When we had looked at the reports the week before, even though all the sectors had gone up in the previous week, a lot of them were still showing cumulative losses over four weeks.

This was mainly due to the disastrous week at the beginning of the four-week period. This was particularly obvious in the 'Steady as She Goes' Group.