Uber Q1 earnings beat estimates, boosting shares pre-market
The US firm has a well-diversified business model which helped it navigate the pandemic much better than ride-hailing rivals, writes Victoria Scholar.
Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) reported first-quarter revenue of $8.82 billion (£7 billion), ahead of expectations for $8.72 billion. Quarterly gross bookings grew 19% to $31.4 billion or 22% on a constant currency basis. The ride-hailing app reported a quarterly loss per share of $0.08, beating forecasts for a loss of $0.09. Uber Eats has been successfully broadening its offering, shifting more towards alcohol and groceries to help navigate the economic storm clouds as the softening consumer looks to make cutbacks on non-essential spending such as takeaways.
- Invest with ii: Trade US Stocks & Shares | US Earnings Season | Open a Trading Account
Like a company that sells ice creams and umbrellas, Uber has a well-diversified business model with its taxi and food delivery offering. This helped Uber to navigate the pandemic much better than ride-hailing rivals, thanks to its food delivery business Uber Eats, which was a stay-at-home Covid-proof winner while travel ground to a halt.
This year, both taxi services and food delivery are likely to face headwinds from the challenging macroeconomic backdrop with slowing economic growth, cost inflation pressures and weak real wage growth. However, this has boosted demand for jobs in the gig economy with a greater supply of potential workers looking for supplementary income who are willing to take on flexible roles at Uber.
For investors, shares suffered from the peak in April 2021 to the trough in July 2022 caught up in the US ‘tech wreck’ on the back of rising inflation and the Fed’s aggressive tightening path. As a result, Uber has been focusing on cutting costs, which has helped to reinvigorate investor confidence. Off the lows, Uber has been rebounding with gains extending pre-market this morning. The stock is up over 29% in 2023 until yesterday’s close and up a further 8.5% today. The read across is also providing a boost to shares in ride-hailing rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT).
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
Editor's Picks