UK deal could be a game changer for this security company

It’s the stock that nearly got away, the stock that soared off any sensible investor’s radar but has been dragged back to earth by the general stock market crash. Once again, it is worth taking a look at American private security and protection company The Brink’s Co (NYSE:BCO).

Brink's was named after its founder Perry Brink’s and was originally based in Chicago but now has its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia. It is divided into two segments. The larger core services side transfers cash between business and financial institutions including central banks. It also manages ATM. The smaller side offers high-value services such as moving diamonds and jewellery and managing cash for wealthy individuals.

Since it spun off its home security operations into a separate company in 2008, it has been in expansion mode and now has operations around the globe. It employs more than 62,000 people in 40 countries, although the United States remains easily its largest market.

The company was virtually unknown to most UK investors until reports emerged last summer that it was preparing to make a £1 billion bid for the international cash-handling division of London-listed security group G4S (LSE:GFS). This operation transports and stores money for banks and retailers.

Last week, agreement was finally reached on a deal for the majority of the division for £727 million, including some debt and pensions liabilities. Excluded were operations in Britain and South Africa and the technology unit.

The acquisition fits well into the Brink’s business, adding annual turnover of £600 million. It’s a service that will always be in demand and should be reasonably sheltered from any possible impact from trade wars.

There are caveats, not least that this is a large acquisition for a company with a market capitalisation of $4.2 billion. However, there were fears that other potential buyers such as Prosegur Compania De Seguridad (XMAD:PSG) could well emerge, forcing Brinks into overbidding. That has not happened and G4S has been looking to get out for the past 12 months, so it was unable to stick out for an unrealistic price.

It looks as if Brink’s has been able to cherry pick the best bits, and analysts in the UK reckon that the price should have been £100 million higher. So often it is a keen buyer who gets the worst of any acquisition, and the outcome is that damaging cost cutting is necessary to justify the price paid. In this case it is G4S that is seen to have fared worse.

This could be a game changer for Brink’s, whose last big move was the demerger of its home security operations in 2008. After that happened, the shares moved sideways between $20 and $30 for eight years before shooting rapidly to $87 in September 2017 and subsequently peaking at $93 early last year.