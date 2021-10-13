UK funds gain short-term edge, but not over 10 years

More than half of UK fund managers outperformed the wider market in the first half of 2021, according to the latest S&P Indices Versus Active Funds (SPIVA) Europe Scorecard.

The mid-year results showed that 45% of UK active equity funds underperformed the S&P United Kingdom BMI Index in the first six months of the year. Over a one-year period, results were even better, with just 23% underperforming the index.

However, as expected, over a longer time period more fund managers underperformed. Over a 10-year period, 62% of fund managers failed to outperform the benchmark.

However, it was notably better than for fund managers investing in other markets.

For example, over a 10-year period, 85% of European equity fund managers underperformed the S&P Europe 350. When it comes to US-focused managers, that rose to 95% (when compared to the S&P 500) and for global equity fund managers it was 98% (when compared to S&P Global 1200). Emerging market fund managers also struggled over a 10-year period, with just 15% outperforming.

During the first half of the year, non-UK funds also experienced greater underperformance, although Italy was an exception to the rule with just 20% of funds focused on Italian shares being beaten by the S&P Italy BMI.

Elsewhere, more than 70% of Europe equity funds were beaten by the S&P 350 index. A similar percentage of global equity funds and emerging markets funds were also beaten by their respective benchmarks. US equity funds fared slightly better, albeit with around 60% still beaten by the S&P 500 index.

Returning to UK funds, recent performance was correlated with the size of companies the fund invested in. Just 16.1% of UK small-cap equity funds underperformed the benchmark in the first half of 2021, while 46.1% of UK large-/mid-cap equity funds underperformed.

However, as S&P notes: “This performance gap converges in the long run, with more than 60% of both UK small-cap equity and UK large-/mid-cap equity funds failing to outperform their respective benchmarks over the 10-year period.”