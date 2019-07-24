US results season so far

Reporting season in the US is well underway and the early signs are encouraging.

The US reporting season has now begun in earnest and the early signs are largely encouraging. US banks' results were for the most part positive – although Net Interest Margins remain a challenge given the low interest rate backdrop. Overall, an estimated 15% of the S&P500 has reported so far, with earnings coming in around 5% higher, ahead of consensus and above the historical average of approximately up 3.5%. In terms of technology stocks, which have had a strong 2019 to say the least, we have already seen evidence of differing fortunes from a couple of the larger names in the form of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). In a relatively short time, Netflix has become a household name. The ability to stream and watch drama series or movies at a time convenient to the consumer holds great appeal. The company's expansion overseas has been rapid, with revenues now split almost evenly between the US and international. But there is a growing threat from rival streaming services, particularly entertainment giant Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), which launches its own version Disney Plus in November, and also of course Apple TV+. For investors, valuing a high-growth stock is never easy. Netflix does now generate a profit, offering a firmer basis on which to try and value its shares. It currently sits on a one-year prospective price/earnings (PE) ratio of over 90 against a three-year average of over 160, suggesting the removal of some early enthusiasm. Although not directly comparable, Disney sits on a one-year prospective PE ratio of under 25.