Versarien: AIM graphene engineer shares update
11th November 2021 10:53
CEO Neill Ricketts, chief financial officer Christopher Leigh and chief technology officer Stephen Hodge of Versarien (LSE:VRS) answer a range of investor questions. The event, held on 10 November 2021, is brought to you by our friends at Investor Meet Company.
Highlights
Q&A: the management team answered an array of questions throughout the presentation.
About the company: Versarien is an IP-led advanced engineering materials group that utilises proprietary technology to create innovative new engineering solutions. The business activities of the group function through graphene and plastic products and hard wear and metallic product segments. Graphene and plastic products focused on delivering graphene solutions through plastics and carbon-fibre composites, and hard wear and metallic products focused on delivering aluminium and tungsten carbide products. Geographically, the company operates in the UK, North America, the Rest of Europe, and others.
