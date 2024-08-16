The Week Ahead: Antofagasta, John Wood, JD Sports
As the summer season rumbles on, and while there’s a noticeable decline in corporate reporting activity, there is still plenty to keep an eye on. Here are the key dates for your diary.
16th August 2024 12:02
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 19 August
Trading statements
Thungela Resources
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Tuesday 20 August
Trading statements
Anexo Group, Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), BH Macro Ltd, Empresaria Group, John Wood Group (LSE:WG.), Oxford Instruments, Tribal Group, Windward Ltd, Zoo Digital
AGM/EGM
ACG Acquisition Co Ltd, Asos, Burford Capital Ltd, Vector Capital
Wednesday 21 August
Trading statements
Costain, Mobico
AGM/EGM
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, GlobalData, James Latham, UK Oil & Gas
Thursday 22 August
Trading statements
Benchmark Holdings, Hays, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), LungLife AI, Macfarlane, Nexxen International, Partners Group Private Equity
AGM/EGM
Calnex Solutions, Oryx International Growth Fund, Triad Group
Friday 23 August
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Kore Potash
