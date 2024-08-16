Interactive Investor
Log in
Log in

The Week Ahead: Antofagasta, John Wood, JD Sports

As the summer season rumbles on, and while there’s a noticeable decline in corporate reporting activity, there is still plenty to keep an eye on. Here are the key dates for your diary.

16th August 2024 12:02

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Share on

A monthly calendar 600

Monday 19 August

Trading statements

Thungela Resources

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Tuesday 20 August

Trading statements

Anexo Group, Antofagasta (LSE:ANTO), BH Macro Ltd, Empresaria Group, John Wood Group (LSE:WG.), Oxford Instruments, Tribal Group, Windward Ltd, Zoo Digital

AGM/EGM

ACG Acquisition Co Ltd, Asos, Burford Capital Ltd, Vector Capital

Wednesday 21 August

Trading statements

Costain, Mobico

AGM/EGM

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust, GlobalData, James Latham, UK Oil & Gas

Thursday 22 August

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Imperial Brands, Land Securities and Legal & General.

Trading statements

Benchmark Holdings, Hays, JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.), LungLife AI, Macfarlane, Nexxen International, Partners Group Private Equity

AGM/EGM

Calnex Solutions, Oryx International Growth Fund, Triad Group

Friday 23 August

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

Kore Potash

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Related Categories

    UK sharesInvestment Trusts

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox