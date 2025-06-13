The Week Ahead: Ashtead, AO World, Speedy Hire
There are fewer corporate results in the coming days, but plenty of AGMs to keep investors busy. Here are the key dates for your diary as we await next month’s US quarterly earnings season.
Monday 16 June
Trading statements
NextEnergy Solar Fund
AGM/EGM
Corero Network Security, Deliveroo, Lion Finance Group, London & Associated Properties, Metals Exploration, Onward Opportunities, Videndum
Tuesday 17 June
Trading statements
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust, Ashtead Group (LSE:AHT), Capita, RWS Holdings
AGM/EGM
Andrew Sykes Group, Atlas Metals, Critical Mineral Resources, Flowtech Fluidpower, Foresight Solar Fund, JPMorgan US Smaller Cos Investment Trust, Roadside Real Estate, Sound Energy, Supermarket Income REIT, Warpaint London
Wednesday 18 June
Trading statements
AO World (LSE:AO.), S&U, Speedy Hire (LSE:SDY)
AGM/EGM
Acceler8 Ventures, Adriatic Metals, Alkemy Capital Investments, Bay Capital, Benchmark Holdings, Big Technologies, Bisichi, Blackbird, Carr's Group, Chariot Ltd, Diaceutics, Eden Research, Frenkel Topping, John Wood, MaxCyte, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, Polar Capital Global Financials Trust, Red Capital, Ricardo, S&U, Somero Enterprises, Tan Delta Systems, Vietnam Enterprise Investments
Thursday 19 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British Land, Persimmon and United Utilities.
Trading statements
Cordiant Digital Infrastructure, First Property Group, NCC Group, Syncona, Urban Logistics REIT, Whitbread, XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
Angling Direct, Aquila European Renewables, ASA International Group, Aterian, Aurrigo International, Baillie Gifford China Growth Trust, Blackrock Smaller Cos Trust, Card Factory, Clean Power Hydrogen, Everyman Media Group, Franklin Global Trust, Futura Medical, Honye Financial Services, ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments, Informa, International Consolidated Airlines Group, Maven Renovar VCT, Middlefield Canadian Income, Novacyt, Octopus Titan VCT, Pantheon Infrastructure, Partners Group Private Equity Ltd, PetroTal Corp, REA Holdings, Touchstone Exploration, Trakm8 Holdings, Unigel Group, Whitbread, Xeros Technology Group
Friday 20 June
Trading statements
Record
AGM/EGM
AltynGold, Cadogan Energy Solutions, Nostra Terra Oil & Gas, Tialis Essential IT
