The Week Ahead: Aveva, Wizz Air, Tate & Lyle
We share some of the corporate events to watch out for.
Monday 6 June
Trading statements
Atrato Onsite Energy, Empiric Student Property, Jadestone Energy, Worldwide Healthcare Trust
AGM/EGM
abrdn European Logistics Income, Alphawave IP Group, Minoan Group, Omega Diagnostics Group, Sensyne Health
Tuesday 7 June
Trading statements
Gooch & Housego, LXi REIT, NewRiver REIT, Open Orphan, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust
AGM/EGM
Centrica, Animalcare Group, Arix Bioscience, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Kooth, Ondine Biomedical, Osirium Technologies, SpaceandPeople, TruFin
Wednesday 8 June
Trading statements
AVEVA Group (LSE:AVV), Itaconix, Marks Electrical Group, Vp plc, Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ), Workspace Group
AGM/EGM
Ascent Resources, Blackfinch, City Pub Group, DP Eurasia, Gem Diamonds, Malvern International, M&G Credit Income, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Parity Group, North American Income Trust, Petards Group, Safestyle, Savannah Resources, Third Point Investors, Woodbois.
Thursday 9 June
Trading statements
CMC Markets, Mitie Group, Norcros, Peel Hunt, Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE)
AGM/EGM
4basebio, Aquila European Renewables Income Fund, BioPharma Credit, Checkit, Corero Network Security, Dignity, Funding Circle, Instem, Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Cos, Kistos, Kore Potash, Northbridge Industrial Services, Panther Metals, R.E.A. Holdings, Rambler Metals & Mining, Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, Sopheon, Xpediator
Friday 10 June
Trading statements
Mind Gym.
AGM/EGM
Ergomed, M P Evans Group, Starwood European Real Estate Fin, THG, Ultra Electronics Holdings, XLMedia plc.
