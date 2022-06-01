Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Aveva, Wizz Air, Tate & Lyle

1st June 2022 11:07

Nina Kelly from interactive investor

We share some of the corporate events to watch out for.

Monday 6 June

Trading statements

Atrato Onsite Energy, Empiric Student Property, Jadestone Energy, Worldwide Healthcare Trust

AGM/EGM

abrdn European Logistics Income, Alphawave IP Group, Minoan Group, Omega Diagnostics Group, Sensyne Health

Tuesday 7 June

Trading statements

Gooch & Housego, LXi REIT, NewRiver REIT, Open Orphan, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust

AGM/EGM

Centrica, Animalcare Group, Arix Bioscience, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Kooth, Ondine Biomedical, Osirium Technologies, SpaceandPeople, TruFin

Wednesday 8 June

Trading statements

AVEVA Group (LSE:AVV), Itaconix, Marks Electrical Group, Vp plc, Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ), Workspace Group

AGM/EGM

Ascent Resources, Blackfinch, City Pub Group, DP Eurasia, Gem Diamonds, Malvern International, M&G Credit Income, Nostrum Oil & Gas, Parity Group, North American Income Trust, Petards Group, Safestyle, Savannah Resources, Third Point Investors, Woodbois.

Thursday 9 June

Trading statements

CMC Markets, Mitie Group, Norcros, Peel Hunt, Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE)

AGM/EGM

4basebio, Aquila European Renewables Income Fund, BioPharma Credit, Checkit, Corero Network Security, Dignity, Funding Circle, Instem, Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Cos, Kistos, Kore Potash, Northbridge Industrial Services, Panther Metals, R.E.A. Holdings, Rambler Metals & Mining, Round Hill Music Royalty Fund, Sopheon, Xpediator

Friday 10 June

Trading statements

Mind Gym.

AGM/EGM

Ergomed, M P Evans Group, Starwood European Real Estate Fin, THG, Ultra Electronics Holdings, XLMedia plc.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

