Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, miners and Rolls-Royce

Results from NatWest have triggered buying of UK bank stocks, which bodes well for the rest of the UK bank sector in the coming days. FTSE 100 mining stocks issue figures too. Here are the key dates for your diary.

16th February 2024 13:46

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 19 February

Trading statements

Bank of Cyprus Holdings, MoneySupermarket.com, Transense Technologies, Wilmington

AGM/EGM

Cloudbreak Discovery, East Imperial, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, Residential Secure Income

Tuesday 20 February

Trading statements

Antofagasta, Barclays (LSE:BARC), BHP Group, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Gran Tierra Energy, InterContinental Hotels Group, Petra Diamonds, Springfield Properties

AGM/EGM

abrdn Equity Income Trust, Carr's Group, Dewhurst Group, Duke Royalty

Wednesday 21 February

Trading statements

BAE Systems, Conduit Holdings, Glencore, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Rio Tinto, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Tate & Lyle

AGM/EGM

Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co, Gooch & Housego, Tharisa

Thursday 22 February 

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, easyJet, GSK and Unilever. 

Trading statements

Anglo American, Genus, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hays, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Indivior, Jupiter Fund Management, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), ME Group International, Morgan Sindall, Pantheon International, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), WPP 

AGM/EGM

Bankers Investment Trust, Narf Industries, RWS Holdings, Sunrise Resources 

Friday 23 February

Trading statements

Afarak Group, Allianz Technology Trust, Jupiter Fund Management, City of London Investment Group plc (CLIG)

AGM/EGM

Bluebird Merchants Ventures, Chemring

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Shares for the future: how I rank one of AIM’s biggest companies

about 2 hours ago

Stockwatch: my successful triple tip and what I’d do now

about 5 hours ago

NatWest makes massive profit and boosts dividend

about 9 hours ago

Bond Watch: investors dial up bets on UK rate cuts

about 8 hours ago

Ian Cowie: ignore the doom-mongers, 32 trusts are in ISA millionaires’ club

1 day ago

Spring Budget 2024 preview: what might we expect?

1 day ago

Two dividend stocks back in buy territory

2 days ago

ISA tips: around the world in eight funds and trusts in 2024

2 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

29 days ago