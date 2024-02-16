The Week Ahead: Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, miners and Rolls-Royce
Results from NatWest have triggered buying of UK bank stocks, which bodes well for the rest of the UK bank sector in the coming days. FTSE 100 mining stocks issue figures too. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 19 February
Trading statements
Bank of Cyprus Holdings, MoneySupermarket.com, Transense Technologies, Wilmington
AGM/EGM
Cloudbreak Discovery, East Imperial, Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings, Residential Secure Income
Tuesday 20 February
Trading statements
Antofagasta, Barclays (LSE:BARC), BHP Group, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Gran Tierra Energy, InterContinental Hotels Group, Petra Diamonds, Springfield Properties
AGM/EGM
abrdn Equity Income Trust, Carr's Group, Dewhurst Group, Duke Royalty
Wednesday 21 February
Trading statements
BAE Systems, Conduit Holdings, Glencore, HSBC Holdings (LSE:HSBA), Rio Tinto, Riverstone Credit Opportunities Income, Tate & Lyle
AGM/EGM
Foresight Sustainable Forestry Co, Gooch & Housego, Tharisa
Thursday 22 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include AstraZeneca, easyJet, GSK and Unilever.
Trading statements
Anglo American, Genus, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hays, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Indivior, Jupiter Fund Management, Lloyds Banking Group (LSE:LLOY), ME Group International, Morgan Sindall, Pantheon International, Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR.), WPP
AGM/EGM
Bankers Investment Trust, Narf Industries, RWS Holdings, Sunrise Resources
Friday 23 February
Trading statements
Afarak Group, Allianz Technology Trust, Jupiter Fund Management, City of London Investment Group plc (CLIG)
AGM/EGM
Bluebird Merchants Ventures, Chemring
