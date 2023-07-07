Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, Burberry, JD Wetherspoon, John Wood

7th July 2023 13:57

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

There’s a sense of calm before the storm ahead of the mad rush from mid-month when earnings season really picks up here and in the US. Here are the important dates for your diary.

Monday 10 July

Trading statements

Big Yellow, Crushmetric, Eco Animal Health, Totally

AGM/EGM

Altona Rare Earths, Financials Acquisition Corp, More Acquisitions, N Brown, National Grid, Sirius Real Estate, TruFin

Tuesday 11 July

Trading statements

Begbies Traynor, D4t4 Solutions, Galliford Try, Pittards, Sosandar, Synectics, Trifast, Velocity Composites

AGM/EGM

Active Energy Group, British Land, Octopus Apollo VCT, Windar Photonics

Wednesday 12 July

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining, Carclo, Grafton Group, Loungers, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), ME Group International, PageGroup, Renold, Ten Entertainment, Tharisa, Tullow Oil

AGM/EGM

Bytes Technology Group, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Capital Metals, LondonMetric Property, Safestore, Steppe Cement, Wincanton

Thursday 13 July

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, FirstGroup, Halma

Trading statements

Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Brooks Macdonald, Brunner Investment Trust, DSW Capital, Experian, Hays, John Wood, TClarke

AGM/EGM

Aminex, BATM Advanced Communications, BT, C&C Group, CT Automotive, DCC, Donegal Investment Group, Dr Martens, Helical, Personal Assets Trust, Renewi, RS Group

Friday 14 July

Trading statements

Ashmore, Liontrust Asset Management, McBride

AGM/EGM

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust  

