The Week Ahead: Barratt Developments, Burberry, JD Wetherspoon, John Wood
There’s a sense of calm before the storm ahead of the mad rush from mid-month when earnings season really picks up here and in the US. Here are the important dates for your diary.
Monday 10 July
Trading statements
Big Yellow, Crushmetric, Eco Animal Health, Totally
AGM/EGM
Altona Rare Earths, Financials Acquisition Corp, More Acquisitions, N Brown, National Grid, Sirius Real Estate, TruFin
Tuesday 11 July
Trading statements
Begbies Traynor, D4t4 Solutions, Galliford Try, Pittards, Sosandar, Synectics, Trifast, Velocity Composites
AGM/EGM
Active Energy Group, British Land, Octopus Apollo VCT, Windar Photonics
Wednesday 12 July
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining, Carclo, Grafton Group, Loungers, Wetherspoon (J D) (LSE:JDW), ME Group International, PageGroup, Renold, Ten Entertainment, Tharisa, Tullow Oil
AGM/EGM
Bytes Technology Group, Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Capital Metals, LondonMetric Property, Safestore, Steppe Cement, Wincanton
Thursday 13 July
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include British American Tobacco, FirstGroup, Halma
Trading statements
Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), Brooks Macdonald, Brunner Investment Trust, DSW Capital, Experian, Hays, John Wood, TClarke
AGM/EGM
Aminex, BATM Advanced Communications, BT, C&C Group, CT Automotive, DCC, Donegal Investment Group, Dr Martens, Helical, Personal Assets Trust, Renewi, RS Group
Friday 14 July
Trading statements
Ashmore, Liontrust Asset Management, McBride
AGM/EGM
Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust
